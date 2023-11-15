Kids were playing with a gun when teen girl was fatally shot in Perry, cops say

New details emerged this week about an alleged accidental shooting that killed a young girl and led to the arrest of two teens Friday night in Perry.

The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. Friday on Marsha Drive just east of General Courtney Hodges Boulevard and Interstate 75 in south Perry, according to a news release from the Perry Police Department.

Capt. James Jones of the Criminal Investigations Division said the shooting resulted because a group of kids started playing with a gun at home.

At least three kids in the house were hanging out in the bedroom when a 16-year-old boy pulled out a 9 mm gun he’d brought with him.

“We don’t have information on where he got it from at this time, but we just know he took it out in the back bedroom and was showing it to the other kids,” Jones said.

The group started playing with the gun — not a specific game, Jones said, just messing with it. The kids thought the gun was unloaded until a shot fired.

The gunshot hit Malia Clark, 13, in the neck, Jones said. Malia died at a local hospital later that night, according to Houston County Coroner James Williams.

“It was just tragic,” Jones said. “We obviously have heavy hearts for the family. We all have children. But we just have to deal with it as best we can. It’s our job.”

Perry officers arrested the boy who brought the gun and charged him with involuntary manslaughter. He awaits a juvenile hearing.

Police also arrested a teen they identified as Clark’s brother, Tayler Tharpe, 17, on Monday and charged him with involuntary manslaughter for his role in his sister’s death. Tharpe is being held at the Houston County Detention Center.