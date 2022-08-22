‘Kids y’all are killing’: Channel 9 digs into community crisis of children and crime

578 -- that’s how many victims younger than 18 who have experienced gun violence in just the first six months of this year. A total of 130 people accused of pulling the trigger have been under 18 as well.

And behind every police scene caused by gun violence are families forever changed, lives ended and futures destroyed. It’s a familiar feeling for too many families in Charlotte.

As Channel 9 continues to dig deeper into this community crisis involving children, teens and crime, we’re talking with lawmakers, police, community groups and grieving parents about answers and solutions.

It feels like daily we cover a shooting or homicide involving kids.

For weeks, I've been asking lawmakers, prosecutors, community groups & grieving parents why our kids are being killed, often by our kids & what can we do to stop it?

“These are kids, people’s kids, y’all are killing,” said Latoya Goodman, who lost her son to gun violence. “No matter where you go, there’s a child being shot.”

