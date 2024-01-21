KidShow seeking Northeast Ohio companies to participate

Jan. 21—All Northeast Ohio companies featuring kids and family products and services, nonprofit agencies and businesses servicing families are currently being called to participate in the 25th annual KidShow this year.

Locally owned and operated by ProMark Enterprises and held at Great Lakes Mall in Mentor, the KidShow is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 23.

Companies and vendors have the opportunity to showcase their products and services to more than 25,000 people at the one-day event, according to a news release. Registration is now being accepted until the show exhibit space is sold out at just under 100 exhibitors.

The Exhibitor Registration Form & Agreement can be found at www.KidShowInfo.com or call ProMark Enterprises at 440-974-1198.

"Designed to get good information into busy parents' hands, the KidShow is an ideal setting for companies to showcase their products and services while having the opportunity to be in front of their potential customer," the release stated.

Organizers said that perfect for participation are schools and daycares, sports and entertainment, health and fitness, home and financial, music and activities, camps, vacations, pet related products and services.

Participating companies can expect to enroll new students, share information, increase sign-ups, demonstrate products, sell products and build brand awareness, according to the release. On-site presence provides companies the opportunity to talk directly to parents, grandparents and families.

Additional ways to participate in the KidShow are available and include the Goody Bag Marketing Program, prize donations and mascot participation.

Visit www.KidShowInfo.com for the details.