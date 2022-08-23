Kiely Rodni’s Boyfriend Reveals Tattoo In Her Honor After Body Is Found

Kiely Rodni was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California. (Photo: via Associated Press)

The boyfriend of Kiely Rodni, a teenager who went missing earlier this month in California, is mourning her on social media.

On Sunday, a group of volunteer divers found a car and body in a Truckee reservoir that authorities believe is Rodni, 16. The teen had been missing for weeks, and was last seen on Aug. 6 near the Prosser Family Campground in Sierra Nevada attending a party with hundreds of young people.

Jagger Westfall, who has been vocal about his attempts to find his missing girlfriend and frequently expressed hope that she was still alive, posted a series of social media posts this week in her honor.

Two of the 18-year-old’s Instagram stories feature a tattoo on his forearm that reads: “Stay alive for me.”

“You are forever in my heart and [now] you are forever a physical part of me,” overlaying text on the photo reads. “I will use this as a reminder to spread your word to others. You will always be my world.”

Text in another photo of his tattoo reads: “Kiely would want me to keep her friends and family safe and that’s what I’m going to do for the rest of my life. After all this, you are all my family.”

Westfall also posted a video to his Instagram grid of himself and Rodni together.

“You were my entire world and you always will be,” the caption reads. “I will never love someone the way I loved you. I missed you even when I was holding you in my arms. I could never get enough of you. I Promised I would always be here for you and I still am.”

In a video posted Monday to Facebook by a group dedicated to searching for Rodni, which was then shared by the New York Post, Westfall appears to be filming himself giving a “personal statement” after authorities announced they may have found Rodni’s body.

“This was an insanely fucked up situation and it still is insanely fucked up and I still don’t know how to process it, and I don’t think I am ever going to be able to process it,” Westfall says in the video, which is not available on his Instagram or TikTok account. “I know that it fucking hurts.”

Westfall spoke to local news channel KTXLfive days after Rodni went missing. In the interview, Westfall told the station that he last spoke to Rodni via text message shortly before she went to the party at the Prosser Family Campground.

“And so I was just like, OK. Be safe. Don’t like, do anything stupid,” Westfall told KTXL.

Westfall said he followed up that text message with complaints about his day.

“Then at 10:30, she responded to what I was saying, and just said, ‘Oh, I’m sorry that you’re going through that,’” Westfall said “And that was the last time I heard from her.”

Westfall also expressed hope that she was still alive while speaking to the news channel at the time.

“I definitely feel like that in this current situation that she’s safe,” Westfall said. “I don’t know where she is. We don’t have anything to go off of at this point. But, I fully believe that she’s alive and well.”

