Kiely Rodni case: Body found in Calif. reservoir is that of missing 16-year-old, authorities say

The body found in Prosser Reservoir over the weekend was confirmed Tuesday to be that of Kiely Rodni, a 16-year-old girl who went missing earlier in August after she was last spotted at a party near Truckee, Calif., according to authorities.

The Nevada County Sheriff-Coroner's Office identified the body as that of Kiely, according to a post by the Placer County Sheriff's Office, adding that they are "in communication with Kiely's family and offer our deepest condolences to them during this extremely difficult time."

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was available Tuesday afternoon, the Sheriff's Office said.

A vehicle matching the description of Kiely's 2013 Honda CRV was found by a dive team in Prosser Lake on Sunday with a deceased person inside, about five miles from where Kiely was last spotted, said Nevada County Sheriff Shannon Moon in a news conference.

“Last night, we did receive some information of the recovery of a vehicle that we’ve been searching for, and it was located inside Prosser Lake,” Moon said. “It was located within a search zone that we had been searching since the very beginning of our operation.”

Adventures With Purpose, the Oregon dive team that found the vehicle, announced on Facebook around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, “WE JUST FOUND KIELY RODNI... Car is upside down in only 14' of water. We have CONFIRMED Kiely is inside.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.