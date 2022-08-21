Kiely Rodni search: Dive team finds body near where missing California teen last seen

A search and rescue team that recently joined the hunt for missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni said they found a car and human remains in a lake on Sunday afternoon near the campground where Rodni vanished from about two weeks ago.

Adventures with Purpose, a popular YouTube channel that assists in missing persons cases, claimed that they found her car upside down in 14 feet of water with her inside of it.

A spokesperson for the Placer County Sheriff's Office said that they are working to confirm the reports and their dive team is on the way to the lake.

Rodni vanished from a party at a campground in Truckee, California, in the early morning hours of Aug. 6.

Authorities spent weeks searching wooded areas near Prosser Family Campground in Tahoe National Forest that locals call "The Campground," where Rodni was last seen around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 6 at an estimated 300-person party that began on the night of Aug. 5.

Officials began picking up and bagging evidence in the camping area on Aug. 11.

The party Rodni attended at the campground on the weekend of Aug. 6 before she vanished included hundreds of attendees, as well as drugs and alcohol.

Authorities believe she may have been abducted and are treating their investigation as an abduction. After her disappearance, Placer County officials activated the CodeRed Alert System, which sends alerts to the some-100,000-person Placer County population.

Rodni's vehicle, a silver Honda CRV that she drove to the party, also disappeared from the campground on the morning of Aug. 6.

Police said she last spoke with friends and family shortly after midnight on Aug. 6 and that her phone was turned off around 12:33 a.m.

