Kieran Culkin Reflected On The Dark Side Of Child Acting And Feeling Terrible About His Brother Macaulay Culkin's Early Fame

Reuters Videos

STORY: A U.S.-led charge to make it harder for China to make advanced chips scored a big win on Friday (March 31).That as Japan became the latest country to align itself with U.S. technology trade controls.It announced it would restrict exports of 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment.Japan said equipment makers would need to look for export permission for all regions.Though it did not specify China as the target of the measures.Japanese economy and trade minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Japan wants to stop advanced tech being used for military purposes.The decision is seen as a major win for U.S. President Joe Biden's administration.In October, it announced restrictions on China's access to U.S. chipmaking tech to slow its military and technological advances.Fellow chip technology heavyweight the Netherlands said earlier this month that it too would join the U.S. in restricting exports. Japan's restrictions will be effective from July and cover six categories of equipment used in chipmaking.The country is a key producer of chip-related tech, made by companies like Tokyo Electron and Nikon.