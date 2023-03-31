Kieran Culkin Reflected On The Dark Side Of Child Acting And Feeling Terrible About His Brother Macaulay Culkin's Early Fame
"Even at that time, as a kid, I remember thinking, That sucks for him."
Apple and Amazon have both announced plans to ramp up spending on movies. Moving into the cinema space could be an attempt to boost streaming and other services.
She knew exactly what she was doing.
Lady Gaga just shared a new selfie to Instagram and she's gone topless / no-makeup for the pic, sharing a glimpse of her natural skin texture without filters
"I don’t have details and it wouldn’t be my place to share them if I did. I am really struggling to process this tragic loss. I’ve said it before and I will continue to say it; the LFO Story is a tragedy."
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler knows only too well the appeal, and consequences, of taking heroin, which is why he offered to help Kurt Cobain kick his habit
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had an extraordinarily glitzy date night in Mumbai, attending the inauguration of the Cultural Centre at the Jio World Centre in the Indian city.
The Mint Mobile owner makes the Apple Watch look so cool.
When it was suggested to Terry Sanderson that he might be up for a reality show, he responded with a smile, "I don't need that"
The "Late Show" host also offered a potential bright side for the indicted former president.
Flo Rida’s baby mother has filed suit after the pair’s six-year-old son was seriously injured following a fall out of a fifth-floor window in New Jersey.
"‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’ star Donald Trump has been indicted on criminal charges."View Entire Post ›
Long live 'kini season.
Seriously, these may be the lowest-rise jeans we’ve ever seen on her.
Earlier today, the legal world was rocked by a precedent-setting seismic shift that could raise the bar for future court cases, potentially reshaping the entirety of the world in which we live: Gwyneth Paltrow was officially ruled to have not skied into that old guy that one time. But also, for the first time ever, a former U.S. president (and reality TV host) has been indicted on criminal charges, with Donald Trump formally accused of falsifying business records to allegedly cover up hush-money
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be keeping King Charles III in the dark right now about their coronation attendance, but he’s already making plans for them. Despite all of the bad blood between the Sussexes and the royal family, the couple won’t be exiled to the last row of Westminster Abbey if they are […]
Starting swimwear season on a high note.
ABCJimmy Kimmel is a happy man. Less than two hours before the late-night host was set to begin taping Thursday night’s show, he and his team got word that the “day and night that many of us never thought would come” had actually arrived: Former President Donald J. Trump was indicted by a New York grand jury.While the last-minute news forced Kimmel and his team of writers to essentially throw much of what they had already written for the show’s monologue “in the garbage,” the host is not complai
Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi enjoyed some pasta while bathing, and we admire her ability to multitask.
Britney Spears was joined by longtime friend Cade Hudson for a fun beach adventure, and fans are loving her bikini.