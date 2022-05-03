Kierra Kashayla Russ convicted in 2016 Club Blu mass shooting that left 2 dead, 14 wounded

Tomas Rodriguez and Dan Glaun, Fort Myers News-Press
·3 min read

Kierra Russ, the first defendant to go to trial in the 2016, Club Blu mass shooting, sobbed, her shoulders heaving as she laid her head on a desk, as the jury convicted her Tuesday afternoon.

The jury found her guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and one count of a count of conspiracy to commit crime. She faces life in prison when she returns for sentencing June 6 before Judge Nicholas Thompson.

Prosecutor dies: Club Blu prosecutor Anthony Kunasek found dead at home; SAO: ‘It was not murder’

How it happened: First Club Blu mass shooting trial continues in wake of prosecutor's death

Doug Molloy, the defense attorney for Kierra Russ gives a closing argument Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in the Kierra Russ trial. Russ is charged with two counts of second degree murder and conspiracy in the Club Blu mass shooting. The jury is now deliberating.
Doug Molloy, the defense attorney for Kierra Russ gives a closing argument Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in the Kierra Russ trial. Russ is charged with two counts of second degree murder and conspiracy in the Club Blu mass shooting. The jury is now deliberating.

The trial had resumed Tuesday morning quickly followed by closing arguments. Ste'fan Strawder, 18, and Sean Archilles, 14, were killed as more than 100 bullets flew around them as a teen dance ended at the club; 14 were injured.

"To be a principal, a defendant doesn't have to be present, and this is how we charged Kierra Russ," Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sara Miller had told the jury. "No matter what you do, if you assist, you are guilty under the law."

A larger-than-usual law enforcement presence in the courtroom Tuesday highlighted the sensitivity in Russ' case, which Fort Myers Police said stemmed from a gang war.

Sara Miller, the prosecuting attorney gives a closing argument, Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in the Kierra Russ trial. Russ is charged with two counts of second degree murder and conspiracy in the Club Blu mass shooting. The jury is now deliberating.
Sara Miller, the prosecuting attorney gives a closing argument, Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in the Kierra Russ trial. Russ is charged with two counts of second degree murder and conspiracy in the Club Blu mass shooting. The jury is now deliberating.

Four other defendants, Tajze Akiir Battle, 27, Derrick Leon Church, 25, Demetrius O’Neal, 25, all of Fort Myers; and Dontrill Loggins, 29, of Lehigh Acres, have not had their trial date set..

Russ' role a contentious topic

The role Russ played in the shooting became a heated topic between her lawyer, Douglas Molloy, and Assistant State Attorney Sara Miller.

Miller was the first to present her closing arguments before the jury.

She began by recapping the different altercations between the One Way and Bottom Boys groups that eventually led to the shooting deaths of Stef'an Strawder, 18, and Sean Archilles, 14.

"How does [Russ] tie into the second-degree murder?," Miller asked jurors to later present her arguments for said question.

Miller circled back to a fight that erupted at Dunbar High School, where Russ was a student, further saying that Russ knew about that fight.

That then led to her argument as to whether Russ could be charged with second-degree murder, and what could trigger that.

Doug Molloy, the defense attorney for Kierra Russ gives a closing argument Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in the Kierra Russ trial. Russ is charged with two counts of second degree murder and conspiracy in the Club Blu mass shooting. The jury is now deliberating.
Doug Molloy, the defense attorney for Kierra Russ gives a closing argument Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in the Kierra Russ trial. Russ is charged with two counts of second degree murder and conspiracy in the Club Blu mass shooting. The jury is now deliberating.

Miller said that the text message exchanged between Russ and Demetrius O'Neal would be sufficient to charge her with the two second-degree murder counts, as well as conspiracy to commit murder, whether she knew the other defendants would actually carry out those acts, Miller said.

"A person may become a part of the conspiracy without knowledge of the criminal act," Miller stated. "She simply needed to aid, urge or assist. The intent that night was to shoot the 'ops,' to shoot the enemy."

Closing arguments were held, Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in the Kierra Russ trial. The jury is now deliberating. Russ is charged with two counts of second degree murder and conspiracy in the Club Blu mass shooting.
Closing arguments were held, Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in the Kierra Russ trial. The jury is now deliberating. Russ is charged with two counts of second degree murder and conspiracy in the Club Blu mass shooting.

"In this case, two innocent lives are lost," she said.

Molloy urged jurors to examine the evidence that Russ might've played in a conspiracy charge.

Closing arguments were held, Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in the Kierra Russ trial. The jury is now deliberating. Russ is charged with two counts of second degree murder and conspiracy in the Club Blu mass shooting.
Closing arguments were held, Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in the Kierra Russ trial. The jury is now deliberating. Russ is charged with two counts of second degree murder and conspiracy in the Club Blu mass shooting.

"You can't make her part of the group just by saying she's part of the group," Molloy said.

"It's not just enough to 'peep out the op,'" Molloy added in regard to Russ' messages with O'Neal alerting him of members of an opposing group at Club Blu the night of the shooting.

Judge Nicholas Thompson ordered a pre-sentence investigation for Russ slated June 6.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Club Blu mass shooting: Kierra Russ found guilty in Fort Myers case

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-police chief poses as active officer to dodge speeding ticket, Alabama cops say

    “We had a young deputy that was trying to be respectful to a supposed veteran officer and gave him a break,” the sheriff said.

  • Club Blu Kierra Russ trial closing arguments expected

    Club Blu Kierra Russ trial closing arguments are expected today.

  • Yazidis, displaced again, fear more strife in Iraqi homeland

    Iraqis in a northern town still traumatized by memories of the Islamic State group feared more violence Tuesday after hostilities between the military and a local militia erupted, people internally displaced by the fighting said. Tensions reached a fever pitch when Iraq's military launched an offensive in Sinjar district Sunday to clear out armed elements of the YBS, a local militia comprised largely of minority Yazidis. The YBS has ties to the insurgent Kurdistan Worker’s Party, or PKK, a separatist movement banned in Turkey.

  • Federal agents nab Canton man wanted in Monday shooting death

    19-year-old man held on warrant charging him in Monday's shooting on Seventh Street NE.

  • ‘Just had to know him’: Family creates GoFundMe for 34-year-old fatally shot in KC apartment

    David Tate, 34, was shot to death in a midtown Kansas City apartment last month. Family, who launched a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses said, “the world got a lot quieter” that day.

  • Tourist shot by police officer near Georgia Dome awarded $1 million by city

    The Atlanta City Council Tuesday voted to approve a $990,000 settlement with Noel Hall and his family.

  • US to hold back Lake Powell water to protect hydropower

    U.S. officials announced plans Tuesday that they characterized as extraordinary to keep hundreds of billions of gallons of water stored in a reservoir on the Utah-Arizona line to prevent it from shrinking more amid prolonged drought and climate change. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation plans to hold back about 480,000 acre-feet of water in Lake Powell to maintain Glen Canyon Dam's ability to produce hydropower for millions of homes and businesses in the region. Tanya Trujillo, the bureau's assistant secretary of water and science, said keeping the water stored in the reservoir would stave off hydropower concerns for at least 12 months, giving officials time to strategize for how to operate the dam at a lower water elevation.

  • When Putin says Russia and Ukraine share one faith, he's leaving out a lot of the story

    A Ukrainian service member takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential district in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 10, 2022. AP Photo/Evgeniy MaloletkaRussian President Vladimir Putin has often asserted that Russians and Ukrainians are “one people.” He points to a few factors: the Russian language spoken widely in both countries, their similar cultures, and the two countries’ political connections, which date back to medieval times. But there is one more factor that ties all

  • Biden visits Lockheed plant as weapons stockpile strained

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday credited the assembly line workers at a Javelin missile plant for doing life-saving work in building the antitank weapons that are being sent to Ukraine to stifle Russia's invasion as he made a pitch for Congress to approve $33 billion so the U.S. can continue to hustle aid to the front lines. “You’re allowing the Ukrainians to defend themselves," Biden told the workers, his podium flanked by Javelin missile launchers and shipping containers. The president toured the Lockheed Martin factory in Alabama and said Ukrainian parents are naming their children “Javelin” or “Javelina" because of the weapons' successes.

  • Politico on Heightened Alert After Publishing Leaked SCOTUS Draft

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyPolitico is on heightened alert after publishing a bombshell leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade.In a memo emailed to all staff on Tuesday, the influential D.C. news outlet outlined additional security precautions now in place as a result of the story, which was based on an unprecedented leak out of the high court and suggested a conservative majority intends to strike down the landmark 1973 decision establishing a l

  • Guard Who Fled With Murder Inmate Was Cashed Up and Eyeing Florida, Her Family Says

    Lauderdale County Sheriff’s OfficeAn Alabama corrections official who vanished with an inmate facing capital murder charges “may have been brainwashed” into helping him escape, her mother-in-law said Tuesday.The pair could be anywhere by now, Frances White told The Daily Beast, explaining that Lauderdale County Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky Sue White, 56, was frugal and had amassed enough money to keep her afloat for some time.“She had said that she’d like to live in Florida, that’s th

  • 12-year-old boy who missed school bus lured to Brookhaven apartment, molested by two men

    After they assaulted the boy, the gave him five dollars and threatened to hurt him if they told anyone, prosecutors said.

  • Couple viciously attacks woman at Deep Ellum bar, video shows

    The victim says this is not what you classify as a traditional bar fight. She says she was viciously attacked by a woman and a man. Now, she wants them arrested. Surveillance footage from inside the bar highlights the area of the attack.

  • Remains Of Ex-NFL Player’s Girlfriend, Who Was Missing For Year, Positively Identified

    Human remains found in Texas late last year have been positively identified as belonging to the missing girlfriend of former San Francisco 49ers tight end Kevin Ware Jr. The remains, which were discovered outside Houston in December, were positively identified as Taylor Pomaski’s over the weekend, a spokesperson for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences made the official determination on Saturday. An official cause or manner of death hasn’t bee

  • Authorities issue warrant for Alabama corrections officer who disappeared with inmate: What we know

    The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information on escaped inmate Casey Cole White and corrections officer Vicky White.

  • Man Found Guilty Of Pregnant Wife's Beating Death After Argument Over His Extramarital Affairs

    A Missouri man has been found guilty of beating his pregnant wife to death following an argument about his extramarital affairs. Beau Rothwell, 31, was found guilty on Thursday for the killing of Jennifer Rothwell, 28, according to a statement from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney. During the three-day trial, Rothwell admitted in court that he hit Jennifer once in the head with a mallet while in a “red haze” at their Creve Couer, Missouri, home on Nov. 11, 2019. Rothwell claimed he hit

  • ‘Travesty of Justice’: Florida Black Man Freed After 32 Years May Have to Return to Prison After Court Reverses Ruling Overturning His Conviction

    A Florida man whose murder conviction was overturned after nearly 32 years in prison may have to go back inside and complete his sentence. Crosley […]

  • 13-year-olds accused of terrorizing downtown Boston held on bail

    Two 13-year-old suspects accused of attacking people and vandalizing businesses in downtown Boston for weeks are being held on bail.

  • 4 people shot downtown in Chicago's Loop

    Four people were shot in the Loop overnight right on Ida B wells Drive, including a woman crossing the street, Chicago police say.

  • Queens customer angry he didn’t get enough duck sauce sought in slay of beloved Forest Hills Chinese food deliveryman

    The shooting death of a beloved Queens Chinese food deliveryman could be linked to a months-long dispute involving a customer furious he didn’t get enough duck sauce with his order. The NYPD wants to question the disgruntled customer — a 50-year-old man once charged with armed robbery — about the Saturday night shooting of Zhiwen Yan as he was riding his scooter near 198th St. and 67th Drive ...