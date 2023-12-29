Kiev: Ukraine suffers largest Russian air attack since start of war
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Russian forces carried out the "largest air attack" on Ukraine overnight since the beginning of the war almost two years ago, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said.
He said 122 rockets and cruise missiles and 36 drones had targeted the country, with air defences intercepting 70% of the attacks.
The attacks took place in several waves and from different directions, with Russia deploying strategic bombers to launch the missiles.