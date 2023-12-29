Kiev: Ukraine suffers largest Russian air attack since start of war

A plume of smoke rises over Kiev after the massive Russian missile attack on Friday morning. As reported, Russia launched around 110 missiles. The Ukrainian air defence forces downed 87 cruise missiles and 27 Shahed drones. -/Ukrinform/dpa

Russian forces carried out the "largest air attack" on Ukraine overnight since the beginning of the war almost two years ago, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said.

He said 122 rockets and cruise missiles and 36 drones had targeted the country, with air defences intercepting 70% of the attacks.

The attacks took place in several waves and from different directions, with Russia deploying strategic bombers to launch the missiles.

A plume of smoke rises over Kiev after the massive Russian missile attack on Friday morning. As reported, Russia launched around 110 missiles. The Ukrainian air defence forces downed 87 cruise missiles and 27 Shahed drones. -/Ukrinform/dpa