Kila man accused of abusing child takes Alford plea

Jun. 25—A Kila man accused of abusing a special needs child with a belt in 2020 pleaded guilty to felony assault on a minor in Flathead County District Court on June 22.

Skylar Nathaniel Fincher, 24, pleaded guilty by way of an Alford plea, meaning he maintains his innocence but acknowledges a jury likely would convict him if the case went to trial. The plea change, accepted by Judge Robert Allison, follows a deal Fincher struck with prosecutors shortly before a previously scheduled court hearing.

Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office booked Fincher just over a year ago, though the crime predates his arrest by nearly a year. The county Department of Child and Family Services alerted authorities in June 2020 of a child suffering from severe bruising.

According to court documents, the minor told social workers that Fincher, her mother's boyfriend, hit her. The child later received medical care for the injuries.

During a follow up interview with investigators, the child offered up further details, including that Fincher hit her with a belt and sat on her. Her mother allegedly instructed her not to tell anyone about the incident.

When detectives interviewed the child's mother, she said the bruising came about from a fall down the stairs. She denied that Fincher injured the child, court documents said. Fincher similarly told investigators that the child fell.

Under the terms of Fincher's plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend he serve a two-year, deferred sentence. If he complies with probation, they agreed to let him seek a conditional discharge after a year without opposition.

Allison set Fincher's sentencing for Aug. 4.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.