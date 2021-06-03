Kila man accused of assaulting wife

Jun. 3—A Kila man was arrested and jailed after he allegedly threw his wife down and threatened her with a baseball bat during a Memorial Day weekend incident.

Logan Jack Bench, 41, is facing a felony charge of assault with a weapon, and two misdemeanors, including partner or family member assault and criminal destruction of a communication device.

Bench was booked into the Flathead County Detention Center May 31.

According to court documents, a deputy with the Flathead County Detention Center spoke with the victim. She alleged Bench had been drinking for several days and on May 29 he cornered her and threatened her with a baseball bat. She said he struck the porch railing with the bat several times and she feared he would strike her, too.

Then, on May 30, the victim said Bench arrived home at 11 p.m. and yelled at her and told her to leave. She said she told her children to get in the car. She said Bench became more angry and blocked her from the stairway when she attempted to leave.

The victim said when she tried to get past him, he grabbed her and threw her toward the stairs, injuring her lower back and hand, according to court documents. She said her lower back was sore and she showed the officer swelling and bruising on her hand.

The victim said when she tried to call a family member, Bench took the cellphone and smashed it into several pieces. She said he went up the stairs and she followed. She said she tried to get a house phone to call 911 because of her fear for her children and herself. She said Bench allegedly broke it and another landline phone.

The victim said when she tried to leave in a vehicle with the children, he got inside it, took the keys and threw them into the woods near the driveway.

Bench faces a maximum of 20 years in the Montana State Prison on the assault charge. For the misdemeanors, he faces a maximum of 18 months in the county jail.

