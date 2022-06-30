Kila man accused of bear spray attack sentenced

Jun. 30—A Kila man accused of discharging bear spray on another man at a fishing access site in 2021 pleaded a felony assault with a weapon charge down to a misdemeanor earlier this month.

Randaell Charles Stilson, 19, pleaded guilty to negligent endangerment on June 23 after reaching a deal with prosecutors. He was brought up on the felony charge in March, though the confrontation took place in August of the year prior.

According to court documents, Stilson approached a man at a fishing access site on Smith Lake and began yelling at him. As the man climbed into his pickup truck to leave, Stilson ran up to him, spraying him in the neck and face with bear spray. He then fled, court documents said.

Stilson initially pleaded not guilty to the felony charge in Flathead County District Court. On June 23, he agreed to a plea that would see him receive a one-year deferred imposition sentence and pay $175 in court fees and fines.

Judge Robert Allison handed down the sentence that same day.

