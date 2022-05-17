Kila man accused of using bear spray in attack

May 17—Prosecutors have brought a Kila man up on a felony assault with a weapon charge for allegedly discharging bear spray at another man in 2021.

Randaell Charles Stilson, 18, was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on May 10 and released on his own recognizance the same day. His arraignment in district court is set for June 2.

Although an arrest warrant was issued March 30 of this year, authorities believe the attack occurred late in the evening of Aug. 4, 2021. They began investigating Stilson after another man reported the incident about 1:47 a.m. the next day.

According to court documents, the victim was at the fishing access for Smith Lake when Stilson approached him and began yelling. Getting into his truck, the victim was about to leave when Stilson allegedly ran up and sprayed him in the face and neck with bear spray.

Stilson then fled, court documents said.

The victim drove to a friend's house and contacted the Flathead County Sheriff's Office. That friend, a mutual acquaintance of both men, told investigators that Stilson called him soon after. He alleged that Stilson admitted using bear spray and accused the victim of insulting him.

The victim also sent deputies images of his face and vehicle, court documents said.

Stilson's arraignment in district court is scheduled for June 2.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.