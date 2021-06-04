Kila man charged with abusing special-needs child

Jun. 4—A Flathead Valley man recently was jailed after he was accused of abusing a special-needs child with a belt.

Skylar Nathaniel Fincher, 23, of Kila, was booked June 1 on a felony count of assault on a minor after an alleged assault nearly one year ago.

According to a court document, the Flathead County Department of Child and Family Services contacted the sheriff's office about a 7-year-old girl with severe bruises on her legs and stomach.

The girl, who is a special-needs child with a speech disability, identified Fincher as her abuser as well as her mother's boyfriend. The victim said Fincher hit her while she was at his home in the Kila area.

During a forensic interview, the little girl said Fincher smacked her with a belt and sat on her.

The victim said it was painful and that her mom told her not to tell anyone what happened.

When a detective interviewed the girl's mother, she allegedly told him her daughter fell down the stairs and Fincher didn't harm the girl.

According to the charging document, Fincher didn't provide a recorded interview, but told detectives the girl had stayed the night and fell when she let the dog out.

The maximum term for assault on a minor is five years in the Montana State Prison.

Fincher's arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, June 24, in Flathead County District Court.

