Kila man faces charge of sexually assaulting child

Jun. 17—A Kila man is accused of sexually assaulting a young boy in his home nearly two years ago.

Michael David Reed, 64, is charged one felony count of sexual assault.

Reed was booked into the Flathead County Detention Center on June 11 and released June 15 after posting $30,000 bail. His next court appearance for arraignment on the charge is set for July 1.

The case began Nov. 19, 2020, when the Flathead County Sheriff's Office received a report that Reed sexually assaulted a 9-year-old boy at Reed's residence on Tranquil Valley Trail in Kila between July 1, 2019, and March 10, 2020.

According to the charging document, the boy participated in a forensic interview on Nov. 23, 2020, in Minnesota. The victim said that in 2019, Reed told him how to masturbate. He alleged Reed then sexually assaulted him.

One condition of Reed's release is he not have any contact with the victim.

Reed faces a maximum sentence of life in the Montana State Prison.

