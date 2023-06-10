Kilauea volcano erupts on Hawaii

STORY: The timelapse footage seen in the edit is from 0100GMT until just before 0600GMT on 9 June 2023.

The organization's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) detected a glow in Kilauea summit webcam images on Wednesday at 4:44 a.m. (14:44 GMT), indicating a new eruption.

Before that, it last erupted in January, with activity stretching into March.

USGS said on Thursday (June 8) it was lowering a safety alert for Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, a day after warning that a new eruption had taken place there. Kilauea's alert level was moved "from WARNING to WATCH because the initial high effusion rates have declined, and no infrastructure is threatened," the USGS said in a statement. Aviation warnings were lowered from red to orange, it added.

Kilauea, located in a closed national park on Hawaii's Big Island, is one of the world's most active volcanoes. The current eruption is expected to continue, but lava flows are expected to remain confined to the surrounding crater and summit, USGS said.

In 2019, a string of earthquakes and a major eruption at Kilauea led to the destruction of hundreds of homes and businesses.