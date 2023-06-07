Kilauea volcano in Hawaii is erupting again. What to know and how to watch

One of the world's most active volcanoes, Kilauea on the Big Island of Hawaii, began erupting Wednesday, sending up a fountain of lava from the volcano's crater floor and triggering new safety alerts.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the eruption began at 4:44 a.m. local time with the glow of lava at the summit, and moved its volcano alert level from "warning" to "watch," and the aviation warning in the area to "red."

The eruption is confined to a closed area of Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park, the service said.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said on Twitter that populated areas were not under threat Wednesday. Lava flows from other parts of the volcano have destroyed populated areas in years past.

But officials warned of airborne health hazards to people, agriculture and livestock as the eruption can generate gases that react as smog, and drop ash and even shards of volcanic glass that worsen breathing problems and irritate eyes and skin.

"High levels of volcanic gas are the primary hazard of concern, as this hazard can have far-reaching effects downwind," the USGS said.

What island is Kilauea volcano on?

The volcano that began erupting Wednesday is located on Hawaii's Big Island, otherwise known as the Island of Hawaii. Five volcanos make up the island. Kilauea's bigger neighbor, Mauna Loa, sent molten lava sliding toward a major highway as recently as last year.

How often does the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii erupt?

The Kilauea volcano has erupted as recently as March. It also erupted from September 2021 through mid-December.

The eruption of Kilauea volcano is happening in a section of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park that has been completely closed to the public since 2007, according to the USGS.

Is Kilauea dangerous?

Past eruptions have led to lava flows from different parts of the volcano that caused extensive damage.

A 2018 eruption flooded an area 10 times the size of New York's Central Park, destroying more than 700 structures, including 200 homes, and displacing about 3,000 people. The damage estimate totaled nearly $300 million for residents, with another $236 million in damage to roads, waterlines and public parks.

Deb Smith, holding a freshly opened coconut, searches for the front gate of her fruit farm on Hawaii's Big Island. The Smith's property was covered with about 50 feet of lava during the 2018 eruption.

Officials note that the eruption is currently contained within the Halemaumau Crater, meaning it poses no risk at this time to nearby homes or roads.

The crater at the site of the volcano has unstable walls, the earth in the area of the volcano cracks open and there are earthquakes that cause rocks and other materials to fall apart.

"This underscores the extremely hazardous nature of Kīlauea caldera rim," the USGS website said.

How can I watch the Kilauea eruption?

USGS broadcasts a livestream video of the crater on its YouTube channel.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island is erupting. What to know.