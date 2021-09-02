Kilgore seeking info on missing woman

Sep. 1—The Kilgore Police Department is seeking information about a missing woman last seen Monday morning.

Dakota Conert, 18, was last seen leaving her Kilgore apartment around 12:30 to 1:30 a.m. Monday in a pick-up truck.

"Dakota's friends and family have not had any further contact with her since that time," police said.

Conert was last seen wearing the gray quarter zip and shorts.

"The Kilgore Police Department is seeking to verify Dakota's safety and well being," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joshua Sims at (903) 218-6907 or Joshua.Sims@cityofkilgore.com. To submit an anonymous tip via text message to the Kilgore Police Department, text KILGORE and your tip to 847411 (tip411).