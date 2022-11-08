Nov. 7—KERNERSVILLE — One person was shot and killed and another wounded at a house in Kernersville early Monday.

The shooting in the 4000 block of Weatherton Drive was reported about 5 a.m. Forsyth County Sheriff's Office deputies and Kernersville Police Department officers arrived to find the two people who were shot outside the house, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office released no other information except that investigators do not think there is any danger to the general public.