Kill debt-fuelled spending, before it destroys the West

US president Joe Biden has passed a series of expensive bills that aim to jump-start a green manufacturing renaissance - REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

It was a completely “arbitrary” decision, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

It was “bizarre and inept”, said the doyen of the liberal economic establishment, Larry Summers. And Paul Krugman, the Nobel Prize for Economic Sciences winner, suggested that “it doesn’t make sense even on their own stated criteria”.

The surprise downgrading of US debt, described as the safest asset in the world and the benchmark against which everything else is measured, has been widely condemned by mainstream economists and commentators.

But hold on. True, America is not about to default, nor is the dollar about to be destroyed. The decision by credit rating agency Fitch to downgrade the US to AA+ from AAA is, however, a lesson that governments cannot keep borrowing forever. We have to kill off the debt-fuelled spending spree before it destroys the West.

The decision was a bombshell for the markets. Fitch argued that it expected a “fiscal deterioration over the next three years”, as well as a “high and growing general government debt burden” and, perhaps most tellingly, the agency saw a “steady deterioration in standards of governance” which made the country a less reliable borrower than it was in the past.

On Wall Street, equities fell sharply on the news, and bond yields rose, as investors digested the development.

And it was the same economists and policymakers who have for years insisted we can be relaxed about debts, that governments are not like households and can continue to borrow, that the growth created by President Biden’s drive to create a green manufacturing renaissance more than justifies the costs, who were quick to condemn the move.

Those within the Democrat establishment seemed aghast, while even fiscal centrists were puzzled. Mohammed El-Erian, the former chief investment officer for PIMCO, expressed his bemusement and argued that “the vast majority of analysts and economists looking at this are likely to be equally perplexed”.

America’s debt to GDP ratio is at 121pc and the fiscal deficit is vast, forecast by the Congressional Budget Office to amount to $1.4 trillion this year – an increase of roughly $160 billion over 2022.

Nonetheless, the American economy is, without question, performing well, at least compared to its main peers. The Federal Reserve has driven inflation back down to 3pc.

The economy is expanding at an annualised rate of 2.4pc. Jobs are being created in record numbers, equities have bounced back from the bear market. Perhaps most importantly, America remains the most innovative and entrepreneurial country in the world, as its successes in Artificial Intelligence have demonstrated all over again. It has huge strengths that cannot be ignored.

There are two takeaways from this news. The first is that the West can’t keep on borrowing forever with no consequence. It was only a few months ago that France also had its debt downgraded, while the Bank of Japan, presiding over the second biggest debt load, is struggling to control interest rates.

The last fifteen years have seen an extraordinary explosion of debt, first to pay for the banking crash, then for the pandemic, and now for the “climate emergency”.

America’s debt ratio has climbed from 64pc in 2008, France’s from 69pc to 113pc, Italy’s from 108pc to 144pc. The UK’s has risen from 49pc to slightly over 100pc. Those are significant increases, yet it is hard to argue that any of those economies are stronger, more productive or more innovative as a result. If anything, the opposite is true.

The second is that Biden-omics may soon make the fiscal outlook for the US much worse. The liberal establishment, and its fan club in the Labour Party, greatly admire Biden’s spending billions on “green subsidies” and “chip manufacturing”.

Yet the warning signs that much of the money will end up being wasted are already flashing. I suspect the next decade could be dominated by revelations about fraud, and tax hikes to pay for it all.

Biden’s plans will suffer the same problems as all top-down, centrally-planned policies. Half-empty chip plants will be stuck out in the desert with insufficient demand to keep them busy. Homes may be subject to costly efficiency upgrades using technologies that are still in the early stages of development.

Despite recent events, it still looks as though Donald Trump is the likely alternative to Biden in the Presidential race next year. While Trumponomics involved tax cuts, deregulation and investment zones, it did not involve radically trimming the size of the state.

Fitch is right to list “erosion of governance” as a major reason for downgrading American debt. None of the major parties believe in controlling spending any more, and Congress is permanently locked in such bitter conflict that it is hard to ever agree on anything.

The message is finally getting through that the West can’t keep its debt-fuelled spending spree going forever. Dogmatic Keynesian economists, who spent years arguing that debt doesn’t matter, and that the finances of a state can’t be compared to a household, are being humiliated.

We have already seen an upsurge in inflation, which we will all pay for in long-lasting, higher interest rates. Now we are seeing debt downgrades.

At some point we will have to stop pretending that we can borrow and spend our way out of every crisis, or that “green investment” somehow magically creates wealth out of nothing. Fitch has reminded us that one day there will be a reckoning – it is just a question of when.

