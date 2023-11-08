'We will kill you': I was held hostage in a war zone. Years later, the trauma remains.

Hours after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, news reports revealed that more than 200 people had been taken as hostages. They include women and children, young adults at a concert and people in wheelchairs. Four have been released and one was rescued.

I know firsthand what it is like to be taken hostage. I am a nurse, and in July 2018, six of my colleagues and I were taken captive for four days by a rebel group in Cameroon. Our team was trying to offer primary care to civilians in the central African country, where a separatist war was erupting.

The team was 10 international staff and seven national staff. With limited experience in that part of Cameroon, the project lead, logistics coordinator and I spent days reaching out to government officials, military officials, nonprofit organization workers, health care providers, religious leaders and community members trying to access local residents. Many people had fled into rural regions to escape the fighting.

The team provided health care services at a temporary clinic set up on the grounds of a church in the center of the main commercial city of the region and on a farm near a rural health clinic.

I was not sexually assaulted, and no one on the team was murdered. But the violent interrogations, threats and the four days spent with guns pointed at us were terrifying.

Our captors forced us to make a video. “I am a nurse. I am from the United States. I am here to do humanitarian work,” I said, staring into the camera trying to keep my voice steady.

The militants who had taken us hostage said they would send these videos to our organization and to our families when they asked for ransom.

Hamas is holding my family hostage: Hamas terrorists invaded my brother's home. Now, my family is held hostage in Gaza.

The rebel group used social media and messaging apps to circulate their messages, which included videos of calls to arms and violent images of battles and atrocities they claimed were committed against them.

While we were held captive, they showed us video montages of violence set to music used to justify their fight. They took many photos and videos of us and told us that they would circulate them in their networks.

I hoped my parents and siblings would never see those videos. I also knew that in our digitized world, the videos and photos would live forever.

Rebels threatened to kill us if helicopter flew overhead

“If a helicopter flies over us, we will kill you,” the kidnappers warned. I am still wary of helicopters, even though I live in a city where helicopters are used daily to monitor traffic and transport patients in need of specialized care or organs for transplants.

One long day and night we were kept at a health clinic, where I talked to the nurses about their work and tended to patients, including a little girl with severe malaria and one of the militia leaders with old bullet wounds that needed dressing.

On the second day, we were able to negotiate our release by convincing the rebel leaders that the health care services we wanted to bring to the population were worth more than the ransom they had demanded.

We then spent another day and a half under rebel control trying to safely extricate ourselves from their territory, a task made more challenging by the lack of good roads and the heavy rain that rendered the dirt roads nearly impassable even with our four-wheel drive vehicles.

November 6, 2023: Relatives and friends of those kidnapped during the Oct. 7 Hamas bloody cross-border attack in Israel, hold photos of their loved ones during a protest calling for their return outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem. On Oct. 7, about 240 were taken hostage and 1,400 were killed in the cross-border attack by Hamas militants in Israel.

Just before our release, one of the rebel generals told us that he had called for all the videos and photos of us to be destroyed and threatened the lives of anyone who spread the videos and photos. I have never seen them, nor has my family.

We made it back to our base in the commercial center and began planning for how to safely leave the conflict zone and the country. Six days later, I was on a plane back to Chicago.

Viewing violent images can cause secondary trauma

After the Hamas attack last month, I knew that I could not see the videos or images of civilian victims of the fighting in Israel and Gaza that are widely available on social media sites and messaging apps. I question the value of highlighting these violent and gruesome videos.

Research from 2015 shows that watching violent videos decreases children’s sensitization to violence, increases levels of defiance, decreases likelihood to engage in pro-social behavior and increases the likelihood of having problematic relationships with family and friends.

Recent research focused on human rights investigators who view video evidence of human rights violations found that they were at increased risk of experiencing secondary trauma. Secondary trauma, also referred to as vicarious trauma, involves the emotional duress inflicted on a person when they hear about the traumatic experiences of others.

Social media spreads secondary trauma: I can't help but follow graphic images from Israel-Hamas war. I should know better.

I understand that sharing these images is an important part of sharing the truth about what is happening. The images can make the tragic events more real. Many want the horrible images shared so the reality is exposed. But the images can also dehumanize their subjects.

Social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram, have policies that try to thread the needle between gratuitous violence and depictions of violence that serve a purpose, including depicting violence and brutality related to conflict.

Live streaming of violence, including of the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, in 2022, and the massacres at the mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019, is becoming more common.

Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store.

I have worked in humanitarian settings since 2018 – both abroad and in my own city during the COVID-19 crisis. I have intermittent flare-ups of symptoms during stressful times such as now as with the Israel-Hamas war and when humanitarian workers were killed in Ethiopia.

No one can undo the proliferation of violent imagery. But it is urgent to be cautious when sharing them and to understand the trauma and pain these images can cause.

My heart is with the hostages. I know how they feel.

Rebecca Singer

Rebecca Singer is a registered nurse and clinical assistant professor at University of Illinois Chicago College of Nursing and a Public Voices fellow of The OpEd Project.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel, Hamas images have me reliving trauma. I was a hostage in war