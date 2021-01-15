'Kill him with his own gun': DC police officer recounts being attacked by pro-Trump mob at the US Capitol

Charles Davis
GettyImages 1230588468
Flowers are placed on a fence, a week after a pro-Trump mob broke into and took over the Capitol, in memory of slain Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick on January 14, 2021, in Washington, DC. - The center of Washington was on lockdown Thursday as more than 20,000 armed National Guard troops were being mobilized due to security concerns ahead of the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

  • Michael Fanone, a police officer in Washington, DC, said he was attacked by a pro-Trump mob during the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

  • Fanone, who suffered a mild heart attack, told The Washington Post that he was dragged down the Capitol steps, shot with a stun gun, and struggled to retain consciousness.

  • "We got one!" Fanone claimed rioters shouted. "Kill him with his own gun!"

The pro-Trump mob that attacked the US Capitol on January 6 killed one police officer, with another committing suicide soon after. But the death toll could have been higher, with one cop telling The Washington Post that the rioters wanted to kill him, too.

"We got one!" Michael Fanone, a DC Metro Police Officer, said the crowd yelled after he was dragged down the steps of the Capitol, hit with a stun gun, and suffered a mild heart attack. "Kill him with his own gun!"

In an interview with The Post published Thursday, Fanone said he rushed to the Capitol after hearing dispatchers declare an emergency.

When he got there, he realized law enforcement was severely outnumbered.

"We were battling 15,000 people," he said. "It looked like a medieval battle scene."

According to The Post, Fanone barely survived that battle. One rioter grabbed his helmet and dragged him down the stems where others swarmed over him, attacking Fanone and another officer with metal pipes and a flag pole amid chants of "USA."

In total, nearly five dozen DC police officers were wounded by rioters during the insurrection, according to The Post.

"They were overthrowing the Capitol, the seat of democracy," Fanone commented.

Have a news tip? Email this reporter: cdavis@insider.com

