‘They will kill me’: Man allegedly robbed Johnson County bank with note about shooting

A Cass County man faces federal criminal charges for the successful robbery of one bank and a failed attempt at another one down the street that took place within minutes of each other on Monday afternoon in Olathe, authorities allege.

Lucas John Royce Spies, 27, was arrested Monday after a high speed pursuit that involved Olathe police and the Kansas Highway Patrol. He was being held in federal custody as of Wednesday on one count of bank robbery in the U.S. District of Kansas, according to court records.

An FBI agent with the Kansas City field division filed an affidavit supporting criminal charges against Spies after authorities allegedly found the man with roughly $3,500 in small bills stolen from the U.S. Bank at 15380 W. 119th St. in Olathe. Authorities were led to Spies by a GPS device secretly hidden with the stolen cash, according to court documents.

According to court records, police were first called shortly after 1 p.m. Monday to the Bank Midwest at 14735 W. 119th St. in Olathe on a report of an attempted robbery there. A teller told investigators that a man had provided a note warning of three men armed with guns who would enter the bank property within 90 seconds unless $25,000 was handed over.

The man, seen wearing full camouflage and a mask on surveillance video, tried to prevent a teller from tripping a silent alarm, according to court documents. When the teller sought help from a co-worker, the man was seen reaching over the counter and then left after an unsuccessful attempt to get any money.

Fifteen minutes later, authorities allege the same man walked into the U.S. Bank in Olathe — roughly a half mile away — and followed the same pattern.

A teller at the bank reported to investigators being worried that the man might do harm to the bank’s employees and handed over cash that contained an electronic tracking device from the bank tray. The teller then took photographs of a GMC Yukon the bank robber drove away in.

Olathe police were tracking the beacon from the GPS device hidden with the currency and attempted to stop Spies in traffic.

He allegedly fled from police, traveling at high speeds and against traffic, forcing police to back off, according to court documents. Police began chasing the vehicle again on Old 56 Highway in Olathe until the Kansas Highway Patrol performed a manuever to bring the vehicle to a stop.

Spies allegedly tried to flee on foot. Once he was arrested, authorities allege they found $3,480 in $20 bills and a handwritten note. The note, according to court documents, said in part that three men had brought him to “get $25,000” and that people would die if he failed to get that amount “for any reason.”

“They will kill me (and) everyone in this room,” the note read.

A note recovered by investigators was submitted as evidence to bring charges against an alleged bank robber in Olathe, Kansas on Nov. 7, 2022.

During a police interview after his arrest, authorities say Spies declined to speak with an Olathe detective after being advised of his rights.