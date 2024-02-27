‘They kill and play with their victims’ bodies like dolls’: The elephants terrorising Thailand

The majestic creatures are coming ever closer into contact with humans - Jack Taylor/The Telegraph

It was a stone’s throw from her garden, on the edge of the forest, where Boonsri Pakdee’s husband died after his limbs were torn from his body in a savage attack.

“That’s the spot,” she says, pointing at a green palm tree less than 200 metres away. “That’s where I found him. That’s where my heart broke.”

Pae Pakdee had been crossing the plantation behind their house in eastern Thailand when he encountered the animal that would rip him apart like a rag doll: a 10-foot-tall bull elephant nicknamed ‘Yellow’.

Gruesome photos show 73-year-old Pae’s lifeless body was a mangled mess by the time he was found. All that is left now are the colourful fragments of ‘ping pong’ bombs used to scare elephants away.

The homemade mini explosives, bought at the roadside, are one of the few defences helpless locals have against the marauding animals in this corner of Thailand, where repopulation efforts have carried unexpected outcomes.

A wild male Asian elephant steps out of the forest and on to a road in the wildlife preservation area - Jack Taylor/The Telegraph

A decade ago, Boonsri, 69, had never even seen an elephant in her small village. But recent efforts to bring back the animals – including a ban on hunting with a ten-year jail sentence for killing elephants – have been coupled with an ever-shrinking natural habitat.

This has brought the majestic creatures, some the size of a small house, into close contact with humans. After years of endangerment, numbers in the wild have surged – yet the consequences have been fatal for local communities.

“They grab you, they slap you to a tree, sometimes they make sure you’re dead by stepping on you or using their tusks. They can play with bodies like it’s a doll,” says Taan Wannagul, a researcher at the Eastern Elephants Education Centre.

“Naturally elephants will not attack, but people throw the ‘ping pong bombs’ and make loud noises to drive the elephants away,” he adds. “Now [the elephants have] become more aggressive.”

Farmer Boonsri Pakdee lost her husband to an elephant attack in a palm tree field - Jack Taylor/The Telegraph

A picture of Boonsri Pakdee and her husband Pae Pakdee attending their grandson's Buddhist monk ordination ceremony

Figures vary, but the Eastern Elephants Education Centre has tracked 90 human fatalities in this luscious region since 2018 – including four since the Telegraph visited just a fortnight ago. Close to 100 elephants have also died nationwide.

“When people see elephants in the zoo, they think they’re cute,” says Duangporn Wannakham, a farmer in Chachoengsao province. “But in our neighbourhood, when we see them we hide.”

With little to stop elephants crashing through the crops and, in some cases, their homes, elephant patrols have sprung up as a last resort.

As night fell on a recent evening, The Telegraph followed a motley crew of khaki-clad rangers and volunteers traipsing through the forest.

Their first job is to pick up some 200 ‘ping pong’ bombs from a roadside stall, where the small explosives packed into tiny plastic balls are sold amid coffee sachets and mangoes for less than a penny each. The tiny fuses are lit with a lighter or, commonly, a cigarette, and can take your finger off if held for too long.

Tonight’s mission is simple, explains Thawatchai Changsarn, a park ranger.

Park rangers go out on patrol in the forest - Jack Taylor/The Telegraph

Armed with flashlights, shotguns and ping pong bombs, the rangers drive elephants away from residential areas and back into the forest - Jack Taylor/The Telegraph

The evening before, his team were tracking a group of 20 elephants rummaging through the plantations, attempting to push the animals away from farmland and back into Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Preserve. They got halfway. Now, they hope to finish the job.

But it’s a tedious process. Armed with torches and shotguns, the men fan out across the forest, meticulously looking for any signs of elephants – fresh dung or the smell of urine, a footprint or broken foliage. They trek under the stars for hours.

Then the phone rings: another unit 60km away needs backup dealing with an elephant that’s attacking someone’s home. We jump in the back of the 4x4 and races across the province – only to discover halfway there that the unit has successfully handled the invader.

For locals, these vigilante-style groups offer critical reassurance and assistance when the worst comes to pass. But everyone here knows the teams are only part of the solution – the regions they cover are huge and resources limited. Even covering essential costs like fuel and staffing can be tight.

“We never have enough people to take care of the whole area, but we follow where the elephants are… and some villagers take matters into their hands to protect themselves too,” says Mr Changsarn, who has been a park ranger for more than a decade.

Taan Wannagul at the Eastern Elephants Education Center - Jack Taylor/The Telegraph

A map showing local elephant activity, with black stickers marking human fatalities - Jack Taylor/The Telegraph

At a village hall in nearby Nom Klao, Mr Wannagul, the researcher, is running an education session with locals, updating the community on an early warning system three years in the making.

The idea is to place 40 motion-sensor cameras at strategic locations along the Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Preserve border, giving people a heads up about when the elephants are leaving the forest. It is the villages nearby that are most vulnerable to disruption and attacks.

Broken metal fences and breached ditches mark previous, unsuccessful attempts to keep the elephants in the national park. But this time, the aim is to intercept animals on the move. Nom Klao village hall will host the “war room” with live feeds, which Mr Wannagul is developing alongside the Thai government and should be operational by October.

Other communities in Thailand and beyond – human and elephant clashes are a growing problem in much of Africa and Asia – have deployed alternatives including ‘bee fences’. Studies have found that placing beehives around farms deters elephants from entering the land, and small-scale initiatives have proved effective in much of East Africa.

Researcher Taan resets an alarm used to notify park rangers of elephant movement in the forest - Jack Taylor/The Telegraph

Ping pong bombs, used to scare away elephants from residential areas - Jack Taylor/The Telegraph

But in Chachoengsao, many locals are losing hope about the feasibility of peacefully co-existing with their larger neighbours.

“In Thailand we see elephants as sacred, but after so much loss, I just don’t know if humans and elephants can live together,” says Ms Pakdee. “The government tells us to live with them, I think it’s impossible.”

Many in Nom Klao agree, and are frustrated by what they see as an ‘elephant-centric’ government policy that puts animals above people.

“If a person dies, the government provides 50,000 baht [£1,100] of compensation at most,” says Ms Wannakham. “But if a person kills an elephant, they are fined at least 200,000 baht [£4,400] and maybe prison. I do not think it’s fair. There needs [to be] more balance.”

Mr Wannagul agrees that population control may be necessary, but adds that reforestation is also required to ensure elephants have enough space.

A taxi drives past a road sign warning of elephants crossing - Jack Taylor/The Telegraph

Yet he’s worried the opposite is happening – the government is pushing new developments and industry in Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor, plus infrastructure projects including dams which will further fragment the elephant’s habitats.

“It is hard to see an end to the conflict here,” he says, gesturing at the farmland surrounding his small headquarters. “But we shouldn’t give up on peace.”

The number of Asian elephants in the wild plummeted from around 100,000 at the turn of the 20th century to fewer than 3,000 in 2000 – a decline driven by poaching, logging and deforestation that left the species designated ‘endangered’.

The government has since reversed course, protecting Thailand’s remaining forests and wildlife reserves while strongly enforcing anti-poaching laws. Researchers estimate there are now around 4,000 in the wild, with the population growing by eight per cent a year.

“It is a success of conservation in Thailand, we love the elephants and we protected the elephants,” says Bhichet Noonto, part of the Human Elephant Voices network. “But in the eastern provinces elephants are increasingly living among the communities, and that is causing huge problems.”

A section of perimeter fence around a nature reserve is left destroyed by a wild elephant crossing - Jack Taylor/The Telegraph

While around 50 per cent of Thailand was covered by forest in 1961, this dropped to just 32 per cent by 2014, according to the World Bank.

In many areas, the national parks alone are now not large enough to sustain a growing and uncontrolled elephant population. And so the animals are moving into eucalyptus, rubber and palm plantations near local communities, where there are increasingly aggressive clashes over critical resources: space and food.

On one stretch of highway dotted with ‘elephant crossing’ signs, lorry drivers joke about a new road tax – most afternoons, the animals emerge from the foliage to pinch sugarcane from passing trucks.

“Elephants eat about 200kg of food each day,” says Mr Wannagul, as a giant bull halts the traffic. “In the forest, it is like a market – generally there is food, but they have to walk all day to many spots. But in human areas, it is like a big buffet.”

A wild male Asian elephant eats sugar cane grabbed from a passing truck in the wildlife preservation area - Jack Taylor/The Telegraph

The cost of 'elephant buffets' is acute for farmers - Jack Taylor/The Telegraph

Yet the cost of these ‘elephant buffets’ is acute for farmers. And in the villages to the north of Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Preserve in Chachoengsao, almost everyone seems to have paid a price.

“Friends have seen their 10 rai [four acre] field of rice destroyed within an hour,” says Ms Wannakham, adding that the animals are most active at night. “Last year I lost 30 rai [12 acres] of jackfruit, about 20,000kg. It was worth 200,000 baht [£4,400]. My income for that year just vanished.”

With limited compensation available from the government, many here are instead pushed into debt to recover.

Since her husband’s sudden death, Ms Pakdee and her two sons have taken out close to £22,000 of loans to help them recover after elephants ate their cassava crop. Now they farm eucalyptus for paper instead – it’s less profitable, but also less edible. Still, the animals are frequent visitors to the coconut, mango, jackfruit and bamboo trees in the family’s garden.

“I often see them from my window,” Ms Pakdee says, peeking through shutters in her bedroom. Above the door frame hangs a traditional, silky orange ‘spirit cloth’ – she hopes it will not only keep spectres away, but also the elephants.

Protect yourself and your family by learning more about Global Health Security

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.