‘I will kill you right here’: Records detail hit and run that left Idaho woman hurt

A Nampa woman who was “horrifically attacked” remained hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon after a 32-year-old man allegedly struck her with his vehicle and fled the scene, according to a GoFundMe page.

Natalia “Talia” Elerick was struck by Nampa resident Trevor Stebbins, who was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death, according to online court records.

Before the hit and run, Stebbins allegedly assaulted two people at a local business, according to a news release from the Nampa Police Department and a criminal complaint obtained by the Idaho Statesman. The aggravated assault charges stemmed from the incident at the local business, which was unnamed in court records and the news release.

Two of the witnesses, who were in the business, said Stebbins pointed a gun at them in a “threatening manner” and seemed like he was under the influence of some kind of substance.

“Talia is an awesome person who would help anyone and give the shirt off of her back,” according to a GoFundMe fundraiser created by Elerick’s friend Melissa Heinecke.

The page — which has raised over $7,000 — said Elerick has four young children, and the donations will be used to support her kids and help with medical bills that are “piling up.”

Stebbins, as of Wednesday, was in custody at the Canyon County Jail on a $500,000 bond, according to online court and jail records, and is expected to appear in court for a July 19 hearing.

He is currently on probation, which ends in 2025, according to online records from the Idaho Department of Correction.

It is unclear if he will be charged with a probation violation. The Statesman has reached out to Canyon County spokesperson Joe Decker for more information.

Nampa police affidavit detail incident





At 12:48 a.m. on July 1, Nampa police responded to a report of a woman, at 19 10th Ave. S., who was found missing a leg after she was hit by a vehicle, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by the Statesman. Elerick was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Heinecke’s initial post said Elerick had lost one of her legs because of the incident and “may lose the other one.” She also said one of Elerick’s arms is broken in 10 places.

A Wednesday update on the GoFundMe page said Elerick was in surgery for a “long time” Tuesday and that they repaired her arm and didn’t have to remove her other leg yet. The update said she “will need reconstruction surgery among many other surgeries.”

A few of the witnesses said Stebbins was refusing to leave one of the witnesses alone, prompting Elerick to approach Stebbins as he was sitting in his black 2004 Infiniti G35, a mid-sized sedan.

A witness said Elerick had then asked him why he was “being weird.”

“Get away from my car! I will kill you right here,” Stebbins yelled back, according to a witness interviewed by Nampa police.

The affidavit said multiple witnesses watched Stebbins drive away while Elerick was stuck in the driver’s door, dragging her down the road until the vehicle hit a sidewalk.

Elerick was located near the Rollerdrome with her left leg missing, according to the affidavit. Two of the witness told police that they saw Stebbins stop the vehicle near the intersection of 10th Avenue South and 1st Street South and flee the scene. Police previously said in a news release that they believed Stebbins was picked up by an acquaintance near that intersection.

According to the release, Stebbins possibly discarded a handgun somewhere between the scene and where he was picked up. Nampa police said if anyone who finds the gun should avoid touching it and call Nampa Dispatch at 208-465-2257 option 2.

He was later found at a home on the 1000 block of South Banner, the release said. But he refused to leave, so the Nampa Police Special Operations Group was activated.

Stebbins finally agreed to come out after police negotiated with him and other family members. He was arrested without further incident.