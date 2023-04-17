"Need to kill women and children, it's a mop-up operation": SSU releases intercepted conversation of Russian invader

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has published an intercepted conversation between a Russian soldier and his wife, indicating that Russians receive orders to kill even children, and they are ready to carry out such orders.

Source: SSU, which publishes the conversation of a Russian citizen who was sent to Ukraine's east in December 2022

Quote from a Russian soldier: "We had to kill minors, women, everyone. Can you believe it? An immediate elimination, in general, [they] just [tell you]: "Shoot them, f***". I'm ready [to do it], but to be honest, I'm f***ing shocked. They explained everything to us: no matter [whether they are] fourteen, eighteen, [or it is] a girl – just kill them on the spot. Let's start the mop-up operation."

Details: The wife of the Russian soldier is not surprised by her husband's words; "What else could you do?", she replied. Prior to that, she heard on TV that allegedly "all civilians left".

The SSU stressed that the Ukrainian defenders, on their part, are making every effort to ensure that Russians "go home as quickly as possible and in body bags only," and the service itself is doing everything possible to bring all Russian war criminals to justice.

It is reported that currently, SSU investigators are looking into more than 34,000 proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code (violation of the laws and customs of war).

Background:

Earlier, Russian organisation Gulagu.net published a video of ​​convicted Russians from the Wagner private military company, as they confessed to the murder of Ukrainian children in Bakhmut and Soledar. According to one of the killers, 15-year-old unarmed Ukrainians "can hardly be called civilians."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!