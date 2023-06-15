'I kill women and children too': Pregnant victim's killer convicted in Jacksonville trial

McGraw

“Real life in the streets of Jacksonville,” that’s how a prosecutor described the circumstances of the shooting meant for Iyana McGraw’s boyfriend but instead gunned her down along with her soon-to-be-born baby.

Jurors didn’t take long — 15 minutes — to convict 30-year-old George Prince Jr. of two counts of first-degree murder in the Oct. 7, 2019, ambush at the couple's University Townhomes apartment on Justina Road. Prince believed Miles Davis Hall, 29, had shot up his apartment earlier that day in a drug feud and planned to “send him a message,” according to the State Attorney’s Office. Prince fired multiple shots at the front door and windows and struck 19-year-old McGraw.

She was nine months pregnant and according to her family was going to have her baby girl induced Oct. 11. Doctors were able to save the child, Milan Isla McGraw, but she died three months later.

A key witness said Prince tried to recruit him, but he told him he didn’t want to retaliate because he wasn’t positive it was Hall who was behind the initial shooting. Prince responded, “I don’t care, I kill women and children too,” according to an arrest document.

“This isn’t some movie,” Assistant State Attorney Alan Mizrahi told jurors in his closing arguments. “It’s not some book or television show. It’s not a horror show. It’s real life.”

OUTCOME: A jury found George Prince Jr. guilty of two counts of First-Degree Murder in the Oct. 2019 killing of Iyana McGraw and her baby. Prince was sentenced to two life sentences. The case was prosecuted by ASAs Alan Mizrahi and Marcus Isom Jr.



Prince, who was arrested in December 2021, is now sentenced to life in prison. His co-defendant, 29-year-old Gerod Deshea Fields, was arrested a year after the shooting and is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in October, according to court records. Investigators say he drove Prince to and from the scene and was also found with the murder weapon. A witness also said Fields told him Prince was supposed to pay him $1,000 for his involvement but never did, according to an arrest report.

Hall, who was not injured, was arrested in December 2019 on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. His arrest report says police discovered multiple firearms, ammunition and marijuana packaged for sale in their apartment after the shooting. He pleaded guilty on Sept. 2, 2021, and was sentenced to three years in prison with 646 days credit for time served, court records show. He was released last Thanksgiving, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

