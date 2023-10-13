Killamarsh murders: Quadruple killer probation errors 'very justified'

Errors made in the probation supervision of a man who killed four people were "very justified", a coroner has heard.

Damien Bendall pleaded guilty to murdering a woman and three children at a Derbyshire home in 2021.

A probation officer told inquests into their deaths she was overseeing 350 cases at the time Bendall's file was allocated to a junior officer.

Bendall is serving a whole-life sentence for the murders.

Police attended a property in Killamarsh on 19 September 2021 where Bendall said: "I need the police and an ambulance because I just killed four people."

Officers found the bodies of Terri Harris, 35, her son John Bennett, 13, daughter Lacey Bennett, 11, and Lacey's 11-year-old friend Connie Gent who had all been killed with a claw hammer.

Weeks before the killings, Bendall had been given a suspended sentence for an unrelated arson offence, after being incorrectly categorised as posing a low risk to partners and children and a medium risk to the public.

Senior probation officer, Tracey Hume, told Chesterfield Coroner's Court on Friday that Bendall's case was one of 350 she had to oversee when she allocated it to a probation officer with just six months of experience.

The junior officer could only deal with low-risk offenders, the court heard.

'Error of judgement'

Ms Hume told the court that allocating Bendall's supervision to her junior colleague was not a poor decision based on what she knew at the time.

However she said the decision not to reallocate it when clear evidence later emerged that Bendall posed a high risk was an "error of judgment".

"I can say it was an error of judgment under the circumstances I was working under," she said.

"I was trying to juggle everything.

"While I'm not trying to be defensive and say it was not egregious, what I'm trying to say is I cannot manage or micromanage 350 cases.

"So while yes, I appreciate there were errors, I'm just saying there were very, very justified reasons as to why I did not see all of these at the time."

The court had previously heard from probation staff who said their workload was "overwhelming" when dealing with Bendall's case.

A subsequent report into Bendall's case by the Inspectorate of Probation singled out Ms Hume's allocation decision as "another example of poor allocation practice to add to the other serious issues" that were identified.

But Ms Hume told the Inspectorate that staff were put under "impossible pressure" and told the inquests that high workloads prevented her from fulfilling the oversight requirements of her role.

She said: "In the circumstances that we were under, in the type of absolute pressure on everybody, I did every single thing that I could for this case and every single one of my cases.

"It was not possible to do absolutely everything on the list of things we needed to do."

The inquests continue.

