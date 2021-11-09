'You killed your 2 kids': Man sentenced for 2019 drunk driving crash near Williamston

LANSING — A Romulus man has been sentenced to at least 27 years in prison for killing his two children while driving drunk on the highway.

Damerious Church, 31, has maintained his innocence, despite a jury finding him guilty in September of two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of operating under the influence causing the deaths of 8-year-old De’Asia Moore-Church and 9-year-old De’Andre Moore.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney John Dewane and Tiara Moore, the mother of the two children, both rebuked Church for his statements in court during his sentencing hearing Tuesday.

"You was the driver, you was drinking and you did do this," Moore said. "There was nobody else."

Dewane said he proved Church's guilt with his own admission of drinking and driving. Church interrupted Dewane and said he did not admit that.

"Damerious, I thought you would come in here today and actually be a man and actually take some responsibility for what you did," Dewane said. "You killed your two kids. You know this. I proved it beyond a reasonable doubt to 12 people.

"Not once, sir, not once, did you ever take responsibility for killing your kids."

Church was driving aggressively and trying to pass vehicles on the shoulder of the highway on Interstate 96 near Williamston when the crash occurred, according to police. Witnesses told police Church lost control and struck a tree. Both children were pronounced dead at the scene and Church was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Both Church and his attorney, Vincent Green, told Ingham County Circuit Court Judge James Jamo how much Church loved his children.

"I still stand by, I did not do this," Church said. "I was not speeding and jumping into lanes, not running off the shoulder...I would never, ever put my kids in danger."

In the pre-sentence investigation prepared by probation officers, the officer noted that Church's failure to take responsibility for his actions "magnifies the severity of these crimes," Dewane said.

Story continues

Jamo, the judge who presided over Church's trial, said he has not heard any proof that supports Church's story.

He sentenced Church to 27 to 50 years in prison for the second-degree murder charges and six to 15 years for drunk driving. Both sentences will be served at the same time.

"This is definitely the most unbelievable tragedy I could ever imagine, losing two children," his attorney, Vincent Green, said. "[Church] loved his children, cared for his children, made that drive almost every other weekend, from Romulus to Grand Rapids to Romulus, just so he could spend time with his children."

Church said he understands Moore is in pain because of the loss of her two oldest children. But he lost his children too, he said.

"They're my pride, they're my heart, they're my soul, they're my purpose," Church said. "I fought every day to be in their lives."

Moore said Church has not shown any compassion or remorse. She called him selfish.

"I hate what you’ve done," Moore said. "I hate what you’ve put us through. It would’ve been much easier if you didn’t push the trial...You have no idea the hurt you caused my family. Our universe has been truly rocked."

Contact reporter Kara Berg at 517-377-1113 or kberg@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter @karaberg95.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Romulus man sentenced for 2019 drunk driving crash near Williamston