'They killed my brother': Girl testifies she feared couple who adopted her from China

A girl who was adopted from China by a couple accused of killing another child they adopted testified Monday that she still is afraid of them, seven years later.

When asked if she is scared of John and Katherine Snyder, the girl, now 14, said she is worried they might kill her.

Why? Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Stacy Lefton asked.

"They killed my brother," the girl responded.

The girl was the third witness to testify in the Snyders' trial, which began last week in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court. The couple is charged with aggravated murder in the 2016 death of their 8-year-old adopted son, Adam. They are also charged with abusing four other children they adopted from China, including the girl who testified Monday, as well as one of their biological children.

The Snyders, who lived in Springfield Township at the time, say the charges are unfounded and that they loved the children. All the children they adopted were orphans with serious medical problems.

Defense attorney Jeremy Evans said in opening statements Friday that Adam died from natural causes. And in court documents, attorneys for the Snyders said three outside experts have concluded that it wasn't a homicide.

The children were removed from the Snyders' custody soon after Adam's death and in the years since have been cared for by relatives out of state. The couple also has three biological children who are now adults.

Girl testifies by video

At Monday's trial, the girl testified by video from another courtroom. She sat in a chair in front of the jury box, and at times, wrote down her answers on a legal pad. An interpreter read her answers. Because the girl has hearing problems and sometimes uses sign language, a sign language interpreter also was present.

The girl referred to the Snyders as her "old mom and dad." The Snyders adopted her and another girl in 2014. They adopted Adam and two other boys in early 2016, eight months before he died. His death was ultimately ruled to be a homicide.

When Lefton asked her about the day Adam died, Oct. 5, 2016, the girl asked to take a break − the second she was granted during the first half an hour of questioning Monday. When she returned to the chair, she wrote on the legal pad that both the Snyders struck the back of Adam's head on a wall.

"They were mad," she said. After additional questions from Lefton, the girl explained that Adam had soiled himself.

She said Adam was left in the hallway.

The girl was only 7 at the time, a few weeks away from her 8th birthday, and several times during questioning she told Lefton she couldn't remember things.

Hungry 'almost every day'

The girl also said she was punished with cold showers if she wet herself and that the Snyders didn't feed her or the other children enough. She described being given gluten-free food − she called it "bad food" − despite not having a gluten allergy.

She told Lefton that she was hungry "almost every day." Prosecutors have described Adam as being "skin and bones" when he died.

Also Monday, a neighbor of the Snyders, Lynn Hortemiller, testified that she became concerned about the treatment of Adam in the months after he was adopted. He suffered a broken arm and broken leg during his eight months with the Snyders, Hortemiller said.

Despite being 8 years old, Adam would soil himself and "smear feces," Hortemiller testified. The Snyders responded by using duct tape to attach a diaper to him, she said. The day before his death, she said Katherine Snyder took him to the hospital for apparent psychiatric care.

Prosecutors have said it was Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center's College Hill campus. The hospital wanted Adam admitted, prosecutors said, but ultimately Katherine was allowed to take him home.

Hortemiller said she asked John about admitting Adam to a psychiatric ward. He responded, according to Hortemiller: "That's OK, no one likes him anyway."

The trial will resume Tuesday before Judge Wende Cross.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: John and Katherine Snyder trial: Girl they adopted testifies