Who killed a Broward 18-year-old walking to the store for chips? Deputies seek clues

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public’s help in solving the September death of a Pompano Beach teen, who was gunned down not far from his home.

On Sept. 16, 2022, BSO deputies found Lamarius Walker, 18, lying in the street in the 2800 block of Northwest Second Avenue with several gunshot wounds. He died there, deputies say.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office released a statement saying that detectives believe several people could have been involved in the killing.

Miami Herald news partner CBS Miami reported at the time of his death that the Coconut Creek High School student was walking down the street on his way to the store to buy a bag of chips when he was shot.

BSO asks that anyone with information about the case, including identity and location of the suspects, to call Detective Ryan Schnakenberg at 954-321-4247. Tips can also be submitted through the SaferWatch app.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477, online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States. Any Crime Stoppers tip that leads to an arrest in this case is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000, the BSO statement says.