He killed Camille Love, injured her brother in 2010 shooting. Friday he was sentenced

The final man to be sentenced in a 2010 gang shooting that killed 20-year-old Camille Love in Tacoma and injured her brother was ordered Friday to spend 30 years in prison.

Santiago Villalva Mederos, 31, pleaded guilty last year in Pierce County Superior Court to first-degree murder in Love’s killing. Since the shooting, six other men — all said to be members of the same gang — have been sent to prison with sentences ranging from about 12 to 35 years.

Prosecutors have said the Feb. 7, 2010, murder was meant to target members of a rival gang. It would have been revenge for a shooting carried out by that gang two days earlier outside an Eastside nightclub. Instead, gunmen shot two people with no ties to the gang they meant to retaliate against. From a stolen van, Mederos and Saul Mex fired at least 12 gunshots at Camille and Josh Love as they drove on Portland Avenue in a red car while Josh wore a red jacket. The color red was associated with the rival gang.

Camille Love died in the barrage of gunfire. Her brother was injured but lived, and he attended the sentencing hearing. He said the proceeding was the first time Mederos had ever looked him in the eye. Speaking before Judge Bryan Chushcoff gave his sentence, Love said that whatever amount of time Mederos received, at least it would be over and done for the defendant. Love said the effects of the shooting are with him always.

“I live with this every day,” Love said. I don’t get a break. I get small moments of peace when I’m around my kids or I’m doing things I’m passionate about like cooking at my job. I wake up in pain. I go to sleep in pain. I live my daily life in pain.”

Camille Love

The maximum penalty Mederos could have received is life in prison. According to court filings, Mederos’ defense attorneys requested that he be sentenced to 20 years. Prosecutors went for the high end of the standard sentencing range at 35 years, arguing it would be unjust to give Mederos a more lenient sentence when the other men directly involved in the shooting got 35 years.

According to previous reporting by The News Tribune, Tacoma police initially suspected the fatal shooting was a road-rage incident. It wasn’t until suspects began being charged and arrested in September 2010 that the gunmen’s motives were publicized. But by the time arrests were made, Mederos had fled to Mexico.

For a decade, Mederos worked a variety of jobs, had romantic relationships and lived a free life, according to a court filing made by the state. Aware the FBI was looking for him — he was added to the Bureau’s 10 Most Wanted list in 2017 — Mederos had infrequent contact with his family.