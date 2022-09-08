Who killed Carvacio Brown? Miami Gardens police want help answering that question

Carvacio Brown’s life ended at 38 years, three months and one day after being shot near a building shared by The Check Cashing Store and a Marathon gas station’s convenience store.

Police have been looking for the gunman since Brown’s body was found around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 19760 NW Second Ave. in Miami Gardens.

Anybody who knows anything — and would like to be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 — can contact Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade & The Florida Keys, either online or at 305-471-8477 (TIPS). Tips leading to an arrest can be eligible for the reward.