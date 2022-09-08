Who killed Carvacio Brown? Miami Gardens police want help answering that question

David J. Neal
Carvacio Brown’s life ended at 38 years, three months and one day after being shot near a building shared by The Check Cashing Store and a Marathon gas station’s convenience store.

Police have been looking for the gunman since Brown’s body was found around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 19760 NW Second Ave. in Miami Gardens.

Anybody who knows anything — and would like to be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 — can contact Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade & The Florida Keys, either online or at 305-471-8477 (TIPS). Tips leading to an arrest can be eligible for the reward.

Carvacio Brown
