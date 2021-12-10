Who killed Christopher Wilson? Middletown police return to murder scene hoping for new clues

On a Thursday two weeks before Christmas last year, two people in a dark Nissan sedan with tinted windows pulled into the parking lot of a Middletown electronics recycling center before sunrise.

Less than an hour later, someone in the car approached Christopher Wilson in that lot, shot him multiple times and left him for dead. The killer remains unknown.

To mark the anniversary of the murder, Middletown police and Bucks County detectives returned to the crime scene Friday morning at the same time authorities believe the killer arrived a year ago.

An employee at Kuusakoski Recycling, looks over the flier he was handed by Middletown Township Police, on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, as the investigation of the killing of Christopher M. Wilson, back on Dec.10, 2020, continues.

The officers stopped vehicles as they entered and exited the industrial park off Wheeler Way and handed drivers fliers about the ongoing homicide investigation.

Authorities hope someone possesses the last pieces of information needed to close the case, said Lt. Steve Forman, who heads the criminal investigations unit for Middletown Police Department.

“We have been doing something on this all along for the past year. We have thousands of hours invested in it,” he added. “Nothing moves as fast as you want it to.”

The killer targeted the 52-year-old father of nine from Philadelphia, Forman said.

Christopher Wilson was shot to death on Dec. 10, 2020 in the parking lot of his Middletown workplace.

Middletown Township Police Lt. Steve Forman, on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, talks about the continuing investigation of the killing of Christopher M. Wilson, back on Dec.10, 2020.

More than a dozen cars were in the parking lot of Kuusakoski Recycling, when Wilson arrived about 15 minutes before his regular 6 a.m. shift as an equipment operator, police said.

Wilson parked in the middle of the lot across from the building entrance. He got out of his car and started talking with a coworker who was waiting, too.

It was then that someone in the dark-colored vehicle got out of the car, and approached Wilson, shooting him multiple times before jumping back into the car, which drove off, Forman said.

View of a portion of the employee parking lot at Kuusakoski Recycling, on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, as Middletown Township Police continue the investigation of the killing of Christopher M. Wilson, back on Dec.10, 2020

Middletown Township Police Lt. Steve Forman, center, stops a motorists on Wheeler Way, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, as he hands out fliers on the killing of Christopher M. Wilson, back on Dec.10, 2020.

The gunfire captured the attention of the other in the parking lot. Coworkers immediately ran to offer Wilson First-Aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Forman said.

Police do not believe the murder is workplace-related, Forman said. Wilson was considered a good employee who had received promotions. Coworkers and company officials have cooperated with the investigation.

Story continues

Authorities also say it is not connected to another unsolved Bristol Township murder that occurred two days before Christmas last year. In that case, Shaquille Love, 21, was shot to death through the driver’s side window while stopped on Edgely Road near Marion Lane.

“This is not related in any way,” Forman said. “This case is specifically the victim and persons of interest are all tied to the city of Philadelphia.”

Authorities believe the motive for Wilson’s murder was domestic-related. There are persons of interest being looked at and “countless” search warrants have been issued, Forman said.

Middletown Township Police, in conjunction with the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, hand out fliers to motorists on Wheeler Way, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, as the investigation of the killing of Christopher M. Wilson, back on Dec.10, 2020, continues.

Surveillance footage captured the shooting, but the video quality was not high, which is among the reasons why police returned to the crime scene Friday, Forman said.

“If they take the handout we give them and talk about the incident with people or leave it on the cafeteria table, hopefully that might trigger somebody who saw something, maybe happened to be behind the vehicle going out and give us another tidbit we need to close this,” Forman added.

After handing out a flier to a motorist, Middletown Township Police Sgt. Matt Kroiss, on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, gestures to the parking lot of Kuusakoski Recyling as the investigation the killing of Christopher M. Wilson, back on Dec.10, 2020, continues.

Wilson is the only active homicide case in Middletown and it is one of eight open homicide cases in Bucks County since 2019.

In October, the Bucks County District Attorney’s office announced new rewards for information leading to arrests in the murders of Shaquille Love and two other homicides.

Cashe Conover, 22, of Bristol Township, who was gunned down in October 2019 and Daniel Santiago, 53, a longtime volunteer firefighter in Bristol who died in a hit and run accident in the 5500 block of Route 13 earlier this year.

Up to $1,000 in reward money is being offered in the Conover and Love cases, and $4,000 is being offered in the Santiago case, after family and friends raised an additional $3,000.

Can you help solve these Bucks County cold case?

Anyone with information about the Dec. 10, 2020 murder of Christopher Wilson should contact Middletown Township Police Detective Wayne George at 215-750-3865 or email at wgeorge@mtpd.org.

Anyone with information on the deaths of Cashe Conover, Shaquille Love or Danny Santiago should contact Bucks County Detectives or Bristol Township Police Detectives. Bucks County Detectives can be reached through our CrimeWatch site, BUCKSDA.ORG or at 215-348-6354. Bristol Township Police Detectives can be reached at 215-785-4707. Rewards are available in each of these three cases for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.

More on the Wilson cold case: Police: Man, 52, killed as he arrived for work in Middletown

More: Police ID Philadelphia man killed in Middletown

More Bucks County cold cases: 'Let's help get them justice': Bucks DA offering cash for tips in cold cases

Return to View: Exclusive cold case: Publicker Jane Doe case: Local police detective bound and determined to give Lisa Todd justice

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Middletown police seek new clues in 2020 murder at an industrial park