'They killed our city': Locals feel helpless as vacation rentals overrun Sedona, Arizona

Julieanna Bottorff has lived in her quiet Sedona neighborhood for 20 years. A deer path that runs behind her house and across the street was regularly trafficked by wildlife.

Then a developer moved in across the street and ripped up the path, she says.

The developer plans to build as many as five 6,000-square-foot homes to be used as short-term rentals, neighbors say. The once quiet street is now punctuated with the steady noise of construction.

The move comes as residents of the tourist hotspot grapple with the consequences of a two-year-old state law that restricts how cities and towns can regulate short-term home rentals advertised on websites such as Airbnb or VRBO.

On Wednesday, more than 150 people attended a city meeting. The Sedona residents grilled state Rep. Bob Thorpe, R-Flagstaff, about how the state plans to address the law's consequences.

Among them: investors moving into neighborhoods to buy up multiple homes, vacation renters driving up housing costs and the changing neighborhood dynamics.

Several homeowners supported the recent law that allowed vacation rentals to flourish in Arizona. They spoke about how the short-term rentals made it possible for them to pay their mortgages.

Vacation rental tips: Why you should use Google Street View and pack a kitchen knife

But most residents insisted that local control must be returned to the city so that it can manage the number of investors buying up homes to turn into short-term rentals.

"We have a very good city council, and the state of Arizona has emasculated them in this area," resident Avrum Cohen said.

He called Thorpe a hypocrite, comparing the law to the federal government handing down unwanted mandates to the state.

"It's the only state in the union that has done this to its cities, and it’s a state that doesn’t like the federal government."

Others said they appreciated the lawmaker listening to their concerns. Thorpe said he is committed to proposing legislation to address issues when the legislative session begins in January.

"Property is the pursuit of happiness. That’s why I’m here today," said Thorpe, whose legislative district includes Sedona. "I believe this is not a political issue, it’s a quality of life issue."

But overriding the law could be an uphill battle if this year's legislative session was any indicator.

More than 150 residents attended a city meeting Wednesday, July 24 to press Rep. Bob Thorpe about short-term rentals that they say have taken over the city. More

A sea of red dots on city map shows vacation rentals

The law, dubbed "the Airbnb bill," was sponsored by now-Congresswoman Debbie Lesko, a Peoria Republican, in 2016 and enthusiastically signed by Gov. Doug Ducey.

Thorpe said that the bill was described to lawmakers as a way for homeowners to make extra money renting spare bedrooms in their homes.

"We never anticipated that somebody would go into a neighborhood, purchase a home and turn it into a mini-hotel," Thorpe said.

City leaders say that's exactly what's happening in Sedona.

Assistant City Manager Karen Osburn said the city faces a housing shortage, which has been exacerbated by the law.

The city does not have comprehensive data on the current rental market, but of the 6,500 housing units in the city, only 29 were available for long-term rentals on Zillow, Osburn said.

In January, City Manager Justin Clifton told The Arizona Republic there were more than 1,000 vacation rentals in the city, or about 20% of Sedona's total housing inventory.

Housing costs continue to rise at a level outpacing the rest of the country, Osburn said.

Debra Donovan, who has rented in Sedona for 19 years, said that she fears the owner of her current rental will turn it into a short-term rental when her one-year lease is up.

Donovan says loyal, long-term renters in Sedona are passed over as homeowners seek to capitalize on the short-term rental market.