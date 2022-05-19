Who killed Desaray? Few clues in murder of 15-year-old Georgia girl
Desaray Gilliard, 15, was shot and killed on May 6, now police hope a new reward will lead to new clues.
The Savannah Police Department says someone shot the teenager in Yamacraw Village.
Police say they found Gilliard with gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she died.
The department is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Gilliard’s mother started a gofundme to raise money for funeral expenses.
“Desaray was murdered in cold blood,” Detraya Gilliard wrote on the gofundme page. “She was taken way too soon. She had a life full of goals and dreams ahead of her.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Savannah Police Department Crime Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or the Homicide Unit at (912) 651-4362.
