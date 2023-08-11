Who killed Dioandre Gibbs? $12K offered for information on Frankford shooting

Delaware Crime Stoppers is offering $12,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the 2021 shooting death of a 33-year-old Lincoln man.

On May 18, 2021, Dioandre Gibbs was visiting family on Kauffman Lane in Frankford when an old argument resurfaced, leading to the shooting, his mother, Kelley Sturgis, told Delaware Online/The News Journal.

After he was shot, Gibbs attempted to flee in a car and struck a house on Honolulu Road, according to Delaware State Police. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Crime Stoppers offered $6,000 for information that leads to an arrest in Gibbs' case back in December 2021 and is now doubling that amount "in the hopes that this will incentivize any tipsters out there," according to Delaware State Police spokesman Leonard DeMalto.

Dioandre Gibbs of Lincoln was killed May 18, 2021 in Frankford.

Information can be provided via Delaware Crime Stoppers or by contacting State Police Detective B. McDerby at 302-741-2821 or Brian.McDerby@delaware.gov. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

