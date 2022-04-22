‘You killed him’: Leavenworth police release videos from 2017 shooting that left man dead

More than two hours of recordings from a police shooting in Leavenworth show an emotionally charged scene just seconds after former officer Matthew Harrington fired into a vehicle, killing 47-year-old Antonio Garcia Jr.

“I shot a suspect multiple times,” Harrington is heard saying into his radio.

Garcia’s wife rushes out of the house and cries out repeatedly, “You shot him.”

“You killed him. Oh my God,” she wails.

The Leavenworth Police Department released over two hours of body and dashboard camera footage on Friday.

Harrington was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the July 11, 2017, shooting. A mistrial was declared Wednesday after a jury was unable to reach a verdict.

On Thursday, the police department said it planned on releasing body camera footage Friday morning.

Harrington’s defense attorneys filed a motion late Thursday arguing its release would be “inappropriate” and “make it harder to empanel enough prospective jurors who have no previous knowledge of the specific facts of the case.”

The Star filed a motion to intervene saying the public has a right to view the recordings.

“It is apparent the video is subject to varying interpretations, which is precisely why members of the public should be allowed to view the recording themselves and reach their own conclusion about what the recording shows,” attorney Bernard Rhodes wrote. “That is the essence of an ordered democracy, in which an informed public can decide for themselves matters of public interest.”

A judge ruled early Friday that the body camera videos can be released. The police department posted a 52-second clip taken from Harrington’s body camera on the city of Leavenworth’s YouTube page around 1 p.m. Officials also released the full body camera and dash camera videos, totaling about 150 minutes, on Friday.

A hearing in the case has been scheduled for May 4 where a new trial date may be decided.

A clip from a body camera worn by former Leavenworth police officer Matthew Harrington was released Friday. The July 2017 police shooting killed Antonio Garcia Jr.

Police shooting





Harrington was called to investigate a domestic dispute involving a stolen vehicle at Garcia’s home in the 1700 block of Rose Street. Family members were reportedly having an argument at the house.

Garcia encountered Harrington after returning to the home. In the video, Harrington is seen walking up to Garcia as he is parked in the driveway in the SUV.

Prosecutors have said Garcia had a knife in his lap but did not threaten Harrington. In the audio, Harrington was heard saying “Put that knife away” as Garcia shut the door and the two men struggled.

Harrington fired several gunshots into the SUV as he backed away.

The shooting happened 32 seconds after Harrington first approached Garcia, according to earlier testimony.

Harrington’s body camera shows Garcia’s wife, Heather Garcia, rush out to the SUV after the shots were fired.

“I’m a nurse,” she yells after Harrington tells her to get back. “He’s dead.”

A couple minutes later, she is escorted away from the vehicle by other officers who had arrived at the scene.

“I don’t wanna be here, man,” Harrington tells another officer.

The officer escorts him to a patrol vehicle.

“I hope he’s not dead, man,” Harrington said. “I hope he’s not dead. I just didn’t want to get hit.”

The other officer starts asking Harrington about his trip to Alaska.

Several minutes later, Harrington says, “Man, I wish that never had’ve happened.”

Later he asks, “Why’s this gotta happen to me?”

Another officer then escorts Harrington to a different patrol vehicle to go to the police station and the video ends.

Harrington was indicted in August 2018.

Earlier court proceedings were held to determine whether Harrington would have legal immunity under Kansas law. At the time, a Kansas Bureau of Investigation agent testified as an expert witness that Harrington should have stepped away from the situation and called for backup instead of opening fire. The agent testified that Garcia did not pose a threat to Harrington.

Garcia’s family filed a civil lawsuit against the city of Leavenworth alleging wrongful death and violation of his civil rights. It settled for $1 million in 2019.