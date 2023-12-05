Who killed James William Earl? Pasco detectives searching for suspects nearly 5 years after fatal shooting

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for answers regarding James William Earl’s death after he was fatally shot nearly five years ago.

On Jan. 16, 2019, Earl was shot to death just before 7 a.m. in his driveway at 14838 Glenrock Road in Spring Hill.

Detectives said Early’s family waived their Marsy’s law protections and allowed PSO to share his information in hopes of finding additional information on who killed him and other details surrounding his death.

In coordination with Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, officials said Earl’s family, along with the Florida Sheriff’s Association, is offering a $15,000 reward to help lead to the identification and arrest of any suspects.

At this time, the identity of any possible suspects is unknown.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspect or suspects and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.

