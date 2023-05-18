Killed in the line of duty: 38 Volusia, Flagler law enforcement officers to be remembered

Motor officers escort fallen officer Deputy Paul Luciano to the First Baptist Church in Bunnell on Sept. 3, 2021. Luciano is one of nearly 40 members of Volusia and Flagler law enforcement who have died in the line of duty.

The community is invited to memorialize on Friday morning Volusia and Flagler law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

Nearly 40 officers, from K-9s to sheriffs, have died on the job since 1895, according to the event's program.

When and where is the memorial event?

The nonprofit Volusia/Flagler Police Chiefs Association is holding the ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Friday at Daytona Memorial Park, 1425 Bellevue Ave., Daytona Beach.

The ceremony will include a proclamation, the playing of Taps, a helicopter flyover and more.

Who has died in the line of duty in Volusia and Flagler counties?

Sheriff Jefferson D. Kurtz, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, on April 25, 1896

Deputy Sheriff William K. Kremer, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 10, 1898

Deputy Sheriff Charles M. Kurtz, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 3, 1907

Chief Deputy William P. Edwards, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 5, 1907

Sheriff Perry Hall, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 21, 1927

Deputy Sheriff George Durrance, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 25, 1927

Deputy Frank Smith, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, in 1927

Officer Lewis Tanner, Daytona Beach Police Department, on Oct. 26, 1930

Officer Benny P. Strickland, Daytona Beach Police Department, on Jan. 23, 1931

Officer L.B. Hall, Daytona Beach Police Department, Aug. 28, 1932

Officer Willie R. Denson, Daytona Beach Police Department, on April 30, 1937

Officer Elmer L. Michael, DeLand Police Department, on Feb. 17, 1942

Detective Harry F. Raines, Daytona Beach Police Department, on Jan. 13, 1945

Trooper Edwin Gasque, Florida Highway Patrol, on Oct. 26, 1961

Deputy Alva Hayman, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, in 1974

Deputy Donald Shackleford, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, in 1979

Sergeant George Tinsley, DeLand Police Department, on May 7, 1979

Officer Sam Etheredge, Daytona Beach Police Department, on Dec. 25, 1980

Deputy Sheriff Frank Genovese, Daytona Beach Police Department, on June 3, 1982

Officer Greg J. Sorenson, Daytona Beach Police Department, on July 26, 1982

Deputy Sheriff Stephen Saboda, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 6, 1982

Officer Timothy T. Pollard, Ponce Inlet Police Department, on Sept. 22, 1987

Officer Kevin J. Fisher, Daytona Beach Police Department, on Sept. 4, 1998

Deputy Sheriff Charles T. Sease, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, on July 5, 2003

Trooper Darryl L. Haywood Sr., Florida Highway Patrol, on Oct. 2, 2004

Officer Robert F. Grim Sr., Ormond Beach Police Department, on Nov. 13, 2004

Officer Roy L. Nelson Jr., New Smyrna Beach Police Department on Aug. 13, 2005

K-9 Caesar, New Smyrna Beach Police Department, on Aug. 13, 2005

Officer Donna Fitzgerald, Florida Department of Corrections, on June 25, 2008

Captain John I. McDonough, Volusia County Beach Patrol, on Feb. 16, 2011

Sergeant Francesco Luigi Celico, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 9, 2011

K-9 Forest, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 22, 2016

Officer Thomas Coulter, Daytona Beach Police Department, on May 21, 2018

Sergeant Justin White, Port Orange Police Department, on Aug. 5, 2021

Officer Jason Robert Raynor, Daytona Beach Police Department, on Aug. 17, 2021

Deputy 1st Class Paul Luciano, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 26, 2021

Officer Adam J. Webb, Daytona Beach Police Department, on Sept. 1, 2021

Sergeant Dominic Eugene Guida, Bunnell Police Department, on Nov. 9, 2021

