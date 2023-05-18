Killed in the line of duty: 38 Volusia, Flagler law enforcement officers to be remembered
The community is invited to memorialize on Friday morning Volusia and Flagler law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.
Nearly 40 officers, from K-9s to sheriffs, have died on the job since 1895, according to the event's program.
When and where is the memorial event?
The nonprofit Volusia/Flagler Police Chiefs Association is holding the ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Friday at Daytona Memorial Park, 1425 Bellevue Ave., Daytona Beach.
The ceremony will include a proclamation, the playing of Taps, a helicopter flyover and more.
Who has died in the line of duty in Volusia and Flagler counties?
Sheriff Jefferson D. Kurtz, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, on April 25, 1896
Deputy Sheriff William K. Kremer, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 10, 1898
Deputy Sheriff Charles M. Kurtz, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 3, 1907
Chief Deputy William P. Edwards, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 5, 1907
Sheriff Perry Hall, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 21, 1927
Deputy Sheriff George Durrance, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 25, 1927
Deputy Frank Smith, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, in 1927
Officer Lewis Tanner, Daytona Beach Police Department, on Oct. 26, 1930
Officer Benny P. Strickland, Daytona Beach Police Department, on Jan. 23, 1931
Officer L.B. Hall, Daytona Beach Police Department, Aug. 28, 1932
Officer Willie R. Denson, Daytona Beach Police Department, on April 30, 1937
Officer Elmer L. Michael, DeLand Police Department, on Feb. 17, 1942
Detective Harry F. Raines, Daytona Beach Police Department, on Jan. 13, 1945
Trooper Edwin Gasque, Florida Highway Patrol, on Oct. 26, 1961
Deputy Alva Hayman, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, in 1974
Deputy Donald Shackleford, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, in 1979
Sergeant George Tinsley, DeLand Police Department, on May 7, 1979
Officer Sam Etheredge, Daytona Beach Police Department, on Dec. 25, 1980
Deputy Sheriff Frank Genovese, Daytona Beach Police Department, on June 3, 1982
Officer Greg J. Sorenson, Daytona Beach Police Department, on July 26, 1982
Deputy Sheriff Stephen Saboda, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 6, 1982
Officer Timothy T. Pollard, Ponce Inlet Police Department, on Sept. 22, 1987
Officer Kevin J. Fisher, Daytona Beach Police Department, on Sept. 4, 1998
Deputy Sheriff Charles T. Sease, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, on July 5, 2003
Trooper Darryl L. Haywood Sr., Florida Highway Patrol, on Oct. 2, 2004
Officer Robert F. Grim Sr., Ormond Beach Police Department, on Nov. 13, 2004
Officer Roy L. Nelson Jr., New Smyrna Beach Police Department on Aug. 13, 2005
K-9 Caesar, New Smyrna Beach Police Department, on Aug. 13, 2005
Officer Donna Fitzgerald, Florida Department of Corrections, on June 25, 2008
Captain John I. McDonough, Volusia County Beach Patrol, on Feb. 16, 2011
Sergeant Francesco Luigi Celico, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 9, 2011
K-9 Forest, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 22, 2016
Officer Thomas Coulter, Daytona Beach Police Department, on May 21, 2018
Sergeant Justin White, Port Orange Police Department, on Aug. 5, 2021
Officer Jason Robert Raynor, Daytona Beach Police Department, on Aug. 17, 2021
Deputy 1st Class Paul Luciano, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 26, 2021
Officer Adam J. Webb, Daytona Beach Police Department, on Sept. 1, 2021
Sergeant Dominic Eugene Guida, Bunnell Police Department, on Nov. 9, 2021
