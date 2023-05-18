Killed in the line of duty: 38 Volusia, Flagler law enforcement officers to be remembered

Katie Kustura, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Motor officers escort fallen officer Deputy Paul Luciano to the First Baptist Church in Bunnell on Sept. 3, 2021. Luciano is one of nearly 40 members of Volusia and Flagler law enforcement who have died in the line of duty.
The community is invited to memorialize on Friday morning Volusia and Flagler law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

Nearly 40 officers, from K-9s to sheriffs, have died on the job since 1895, according to the event's program.

When and where is the memorial event?

The nonprofit Volusia/Flagler Police Chiefs Association is holding the ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Friday at Daytona Memorial Park, 1425 Bellevue Ave., Daytona Beach.

The ceremony will include a proclamation, the playing of Taps, a helicopter flyover and more.

Who has died in the line of duty in Volusia and Flagler counties?

  • Sheriff Jefferson D. Kurtz, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, on April 25, 1896

  • Deputy Sheriff William K. Kremer, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 10, 1898

  • Deputy Sheriff Charles M. Kurtz, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 3, 1907

  • Chief Deputy William P. Edwards, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 5, 1907

  • Sheriff Perry Hall, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 21, 1927

  • Deputy Sheriff George Durrance, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 25, 1927

  • Deputy Frank Smith, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, in 1927

  • Officer Lewis Tanner, Daytona Beach Police Department, on Oct. 26, 1930

  • Officer Benny P. Strickland, Daytona Beach Police Department, on Jan. 23, 1931

  • Officer L.B. Hall, Daytona Beach Police Department, Aug. 28, 1932

  • Officer Willie R. Denson, Daytona Beach Police Department, on April 30, 1937

  • Officer Elmer L. Michael, DeLand Police Department, on Feb. 17, 1942

  • Detective Harry F. Raines, Daytona Beach Police Department, on Jan. 13, 1945

  • Trooper Edwin Gasque, Florida Highway Patrol, on Oct. 26, 1961

  • Deputy Alva Hayman, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, in 1974

  • Deputy Donald Shackleford, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, in 1979

  • Sergeant George Tinsley, DeLand Police Department, on May 7, 1979

  • Officer Sam Etheredge, Daytona Beach Police Department, on Dec. 25, 1980

  • Deputy Sheriff Frank Genovese, Daytona Beach Police Department, on June 3, 1982

  • Officer Greg J. Sorenson, Daytona Beach Police Department, on July 26, 1982

  • Deputy Sheriff Stephen Saboda, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 6, 1982

  • Officer Timothy T. Pollard, Ponce Inlet Police Department, on Sept. 22, 1987

  • Officer Kevin J. Fisher, Daytona Beach Police Department, on Sept. 4, 1998

  • Deputy Sheriff Charles T. Sease, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, on July 5, 2003

  • Trooper Darryl L. Haywood Sr., Florida Highway Patrol, on Oct. 2, 2004

  • Officer Robert F. Grim Sr., Ormond Beach Police Department, on Nov. 13, 2004

  • Officer Roy L. Nelson Jr., New Smyrna Beach Police Department on Aug. 13, 2005

  • K-9 Caesar, New Smyrna Beach Police Department, on Aug. 13, 2005

  • Officer Donna Fitzgerald, Florida Department of Corrections, on June 25, 2008

  • Captain John I. McDonough, Volusia County Beach Patrol, on Feb. 16, 2011

  • Sergeant Francesco Luigi Celico, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 9, 2011

  • K-9 Forest, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 22, 2016

  • Officer Thomas Coulter, Daytona Beach Police Department, on May 21, 2018

  • Sergeant Justin White, Port Orange Police Department, on Aug. 5, 2021

  • Officer Jason Robert Raynor, Daytona Beach Police Department, on Aug. 17, 2021

  • Deputy 1st Class Paul Luciano, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 26, 2021

  • Officer Adam J. Webb, Daytona Beach Police Department, on Sept. 1, 2021

  • Sergeant Dominic Eugene Guida, Bunnell Police Department, on Nov. 9, 2021

