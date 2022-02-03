He killed a man at 15. A York County jury found him not guilty of murder at his 2nd trial.

On July 20, 2011, Jacquez Brown testified, Anthony “Tony” Wasilewski sold him his cellphone for $10 and a little bit of marijuana on East College Avenue in York.

At the time, Brown was 15. He said he already had a cellphone, but the battery was dead. And the charger was at his mother’s home.

Next, Brown said, Wasilewski returned 20 minutes later and demanded the cellphone back. But he didn’t have the money or weed.

So Brown said he refused. That’s when, he said, Wasilewski became aggressive and started making threats, which included stating, “I’m not playing with you. You’re going to get it. Watch.”

Later, Brown walked to his friend’s home on East Princess Street near Edgar Street in York. Wasilewski was there.

At first, Brown said he thought that Wasilewski had calmed down. But he later blocked his path and started choking him.

“I just felt fear for my life,” Brown testified in a courtroom in the York County Judicial Center. “I was trying to get him off me.”

So Brown said he pulled out a handgun — he’d started carrying after he was shot at 14 in the leg — and fired once. He said he paused but resumed shooting after Wasilewski, 19, of Kingston, Luzerne County, tightened his chokehold.

Brown then took off through a breezeway, ran several blocks, smashed in the door to a third-floor apartment and hid the handgun and cellphone. York City police found him on the roof.

On Thursday, Brown, now 26, of York, was found not guilty of first- and third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter after a four-day trial in the York County Court of Common Pleas.

The jury deliberated for about five hours.

In 2013, Brown was found guilty of first-degree murder and later sentenced to 50 years to life in prison. But Common Pleas Judge Richard K. Renn granted him a new trial in 2016 due to ineffective assistance of counsel.

In her closing argument, Heather Reiner, Brown’s new attorney, said her client was “viciously attacked” and had “no choice but to defend himself.”

“This is not the execution the commonwealth wants you to believe,” Reiner said. "Jacquez did not provoke this fight. He was in a kill or be killed situation.”

At the time, Brown was 15 years old. He was stressed, scared and panicked, she said.

Reiner said the fact that her client ran away did not prove intent. Prosecutors, she noted, had the burden to prove that he did not act in self-defense.

But Senior Deputy Prosecutor Dave Maisch asserted in his closing argument that the direct and circumstantial evidence contradicted Brown’s account of the shooting.

Brown, he said, was never in fear for his life. That’s evident by the fact that no one who was outside tried to break up the fight.

Maisch noted that the pause after the first gunshot was “incredibly important.” “When you do something five times,” he said, “you know what you’re doing.”

“It was a tussle,” Maisch said, “until it was a murder.”

Instead of retreating or giving up the cellphone, Brown, he said, pulled out a deadly weapon. Wasilewski was unarmed.

Maisch noted that Brown was then able run several blocks, break into an apartment and climb up the fire escape steps to the roof. Police did not observe any injuries on him.

“OK, with that verdict," Common Pleas Judge Amber Anstine Kraft said, "the defendant should be released."

