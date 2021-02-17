He killed a man as a teen. Now he’s charged with fatally shooting a woman in Durham.

Ashad Hajela

A Durham man convicted of murder as a teen has been charged with murder again in the fatal shooting of a woman this week just off of Chapel Hill Road.

Officers responded around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday to a home on Huron Street, where they found Katherine Bruno, 34, who had been shot; she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested Dominique Lamont Arrington, 32, of Durham and charged him with murder. He is being held at Durham County Jail without bail.

Arrington was convicted of second-degree murder in 2007, according to N.C. Department of Public Safety inmate information. Police said in 2005 that Arrington had fired shots at a man from an SUV and led police on a chase that ended with the car hitting a fence, WRAL reported. Arrington was only 16 at the time of the offense.

Arrington was more recently accused of firing a bullet through a hat a man was wearing after getting into an argument in November 2016, said a police spokesperson, The News & Observer reported.

