‘Killed for nothing’: Dad of slain AutoZone worker rejects shooter’s apology at sentencing

The man who gunned down AutoZone worker Nicholas “Nick” Blue during what police have said was likely a botched robbery attempt on the southeast-side auto parts branch has been ordered to serve 22 years, three months in prison.

Lamontae D. Lucas, 20, of Wichita pleaded guilty in June to four counts tied to Blue’s July 26, 2020, slaying: second-degree intentional murder and three counts of attempted aggravated robbery. He was sentenced Thursday by Sedgwick County District Judge David Kaufman, who followed sentencing recommendations from attorneys who negotiated Lucas’ plea agreement.

Kaufman also ordered Lucas to pay $210 in restitution for counseling services Blue’s mother received after her son was killed. Blue, 40, lived with his mother and helped support the household working at the AutoZone branch at 910 S. Oliver. He was shot in the head around 9 p.m. while the store was still open.

Lucas, then an 18-year-old dollar store employee, walked into the business masked and dressed head to foot in long clothes that were too warm for the summer heat. He drew a handgun and fired, then ran away, leaving Blue to die.

A distinctive stars-and-stripes patterned hoodie Lucas wore that night followed by a phoned-in tip from a citizen helped police catch him, The Eagle previously reported.

In court Thursday, loved ones described Blue as a kind soul with “the most beautiful sense of humor” whose life was cut short senselessly. A criminal justice student seeking a bachelor’s degree from an online for-profit university, Blue had been promoted to manager not long before his murder, his obituary says.

“He was out to do good,” a woman whom Blue referred to as “auntie” said in court. “Our hearts will hurt forever.”

Lucas, dressed in a green jail jumpsuit and eye glasses, said he was sorry to Blue’s family but claimed the shooting “was an accident” and that he “didn’t mean for this to happen.” His defense attorney had earlier characterized him in court as a teen who “was mixed up with a bad crowd” and said that since his arrest, Lucas had accepted responsibility for the shooting and had plans to mentor wayward youth when he gets out of prison.

Blue’s father, who listened to the proceedings via a Zoom call because he’s out of state, shot back that Lucas’ apology had nothing to do with remorse for gunning down his son.

Brent Foster told the court that in his eyes, Lucas was only sorry he got caught.

“You worked at a store, too. What if someone had come into the store and shot you?” he said. “... Nicholas went to work every day, just doing his job. And he was killed for nothing.”

He asked Lucas what he thought would happen when he put on a mask, sweatshirt, pants and boots and walked into the store with a loaded gun.

“I don’t know what was in your head when you did it. But the consequence is that my son is dead,” he said.

“(Your) apology means nothing. Apology is something you do when you step on somebody’s foot.”

In the end, the judge pronounced the sentence matter-of-factly, without offering any comment on the crime.

Lucas could have his prison sentence shortened by as much as 15% if he behaves behind bars. If he serves the entire 267-month term, he’ll be about 40 — the same age as Blue when he was murdered — when he is released.