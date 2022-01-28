Killed officer's widow lashes out at Manhattan DA
Dominique Luzuriaga, the wife of slain NYPD police officer Jason Rivera, lashed out at the new Manhattan District Attorney at her husband's funeral on Friday. (Jan. 28)
Dominique Luzuriaga, the wife of slain NYPD police officer Jason Rivera, lashed out at the new Manhattan District Attorney at her husband's funeral on Friday. (Jan. 28)
Jason Rivera, who was killed in the line of duty, was posthumously promoted to NYPD Detective First Grade during his funeral at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
Their poor kids.View Entire Post ›
This is the perfect way to fit in more exercise in 2022.
"I give him the room to run," Ally Sheedy tells PEOPLE of parenting her son Beck, 27
More than five years after a North Carolina mother and her then-1-year-old daughter vanished, they were found safe just 20 miles away from home. Amber Renaye Weber, then 21, and daughter Miracle Smith were found at a home in Bunnlevel, N.C., Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals announced. Weber and Smith were last seen on Dec. 4, 2016, in Fayetteville and reported missing several weeks later on Jan. 31. ...
The newly married star also shares why she is keeping her other favorite name a secret
I'd like to think I've always been pretty good about how I spend and save my money — but last year, some new changes really paid off.View Entire Post ›
Ree Drummond's daughter Alex Drummond tells PEOPLE about adding "more color and more fun" into her bathroom space
This is one innovative pickle jar.
Let's get loud patterns.
David Beckham was not all too happy to hear that his and Victoria Beckham's 10-year-old daughter Harper revealed she has her first crush. See the soccer star's reaction.
‘My partner is the executor of my will. I feel he has always had terribly poor judgment when it comes to financial matters.’
Not gonna lie, even I learned some of these today.View Entire Post ›
Bella Hadid just wore it too.
Jacqueline Claire Durand, 22, a dog walker, was permanently disfigured last month in an attack by two dogs she was hired to walk, according to lawsuit.
Season 16 looks good on Shannon Storms Beador. The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member has been channeling her "adventurous" side with her hairstyles, and her fashion has been equally fierce. Case in point: She just debuted her latest interview look, and it’s hotter than ever. On January 26, the RHOC mom took to social media to show off her fashionable ensemble. Shannon was stunning as she smiled for the camera in a tight black dress with a plunging keyhole cutout. The form-fitting froc
Katherine Schwarzenegger, who is expecting another baby with Chris Pratt, posted pictures of her 17-month-old daughter Lyla enjoying the great outdoors. Scroll on to see the sweet snapshots.
Katherine Schwarzenegger is expecting her second baby with husband Chris Pratt
Stamos spoke about his complicated friendship with Saget and some uncharacteristic behavior he saw a month before the comedian died.
Katherine Webb-McCarron and husband AJ McCarron welcomed their third son, Gunnar Cruz, in April