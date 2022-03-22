Killed by a Rich Kid viewers ‘absolutely horrified’ by Yousef Makki case

Killed by a Rich Kid aired on Channel 4 last night (21 March) – and many viewers have said they were “absolutely horrified” by what they saw in the knife crime documentary.

The programme, about the death of Yousef Makki in Manchester in 2019, included police bodycam footage that was recorded as the 17-year-old lay dying, after being stabbed by his friend from a wealthy family.

Former public schoolboy Joshua Molnar, then also 17, can be heard tearfully lying to officers after he stabbed his friend through the heart, blaming the incident on a “group of black guys”.

Molnar later admitted stabbing Yousef. A jury acquitted him of murder and manslaughter, accepting he had acted in self-defence.

“Absolutely horrified by #KilledByARichKid tonight on #Channel4,” tweeted one viewer. “#JoshuaMolnar killed #YousefMakki , lied repeatedly to the police and got away with it... Much respect to @justice4Yousef.”

Another wrote: “Joshua Molnar was quick to blame a group of ‘black’ guys... A complete lie as we discovered. Racism from a privileged rich white boy at its finest. #KilledByARichKid.”

Pretty frightening how the default position js to blame groups of "black guys". #killedbyarichkid — Sah.🇺🇦 (@Erdogan44) March 21, 2022

#KilledByARIchkid absolutely devastating poor poor mother and whole family and I have such admiration for Yousefs 2 real friends that gave evidence and are helping his family such strong young men.. What a case this awful 💔😭 — Kelly Reid (@KellyRe87599159) March 21, 2022

The documentary is available now on All 4.