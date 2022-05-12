He was killed in robbery, carjacking in 2021. Fresno police announce arrest in case

Following an investigation that lasted more than a year, Fresno police have arrested a man they believe responsible for killing a man in a failed robbery and carjacking in 2021.

Michael Fitch was arrested near Butler and Maple avenues on Thursday by undercover detectives with the department’s Street Violence Bureau.

The 32-year-old had been wanted by police since early this month when the department identified him as the person who shot and killed a man at an apartment complex in southeast Fresno in March 2021 and issued a warrant for his arrest.

In what was the 15th homicide in Fresno that year, Smith was found on the ground outside the complex near Willow Avenue and Kings Canyon Road with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Smith was treated at the scene and transported to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

According to Thursday’s update from police, Fitch has an extensive criminal history and had a handgun when he was taken into custody, though the arrest happened without incident.

Fitch will be booked at the Fresno County Jail on a recommended charge of murder, the department said in a statement.