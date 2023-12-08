Who killed Tawnya Knight? Johnson County sheriff still investigating 1996 murder

OLATHE, Kan. — Twenty-seven years ago, on Dec. 8, 1996, 15-year-old Tawnya D. Knight was reported missing after last being seen in Spring Hill.

Her remains were found six months later in a field next to a graveyard, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Plan would turn former Kansas prison into tourist attraction

Nearly three decades later, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating Tawnya’s case and looking for answers on who is responsible for her death.

In 2018, FOX4 went in depth on Knight’s case speaking to investigators, and her family to recount what may have happened to Tawnya, and who may be responsible.

Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information regarding Tawnya’s murder to call them at (913) 715-5560 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.