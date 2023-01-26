‘I killed those people.’ Woman overhears accused gunman’s call to mom, WA cops say

A woman unknowingly lent her phone to an accused gunman and overheard him tell his mother that he had killed people, Washington police said.

She then called 911 and helped officers find the man, who is accused of fatally shooting three people at a Circle K around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray said during a news conference.

The man, who police identified as 21-year-old Jarid Haddock, of Yakima, had approached the woman near a Target hours after the shooting, Murray said.

She gave him her phone to make a call, and she heard him tell his mother “I killed those people” and other self-incriminating statements, Murray said.

The woman then got her phone back, got away from Haddock and called 911 at 2:16 p.m., he said said.

Police were then able to find Haddock within minutes nearby, he said.

He had shot himself and was pronounced dead, Murray said. Police found a “large amount of ammunition and a weapon” with him.

The shooting at Circle K

At the time of the shooting, police said video surveillance showed Haddock enter the Circle K and fire his gun at two people inside, Murray said.

“There was no interaction between him and the people. They were just sitting there getting food and got surprised,” Murray said.

Haddock then shot someone in their car as he left the convenience store before walking to his car that was parked across the street, Murray said.

He had to shoot his car’s window to get his keys because the car was locked, Murray said.

All three people died in the shootings.

The two victims who were killed inside the Circle K were identified as 40-year-old Nikki Godfrey and 65-year-old Roy Knoeb Jr., KIMA-TV reported. The victim in the car was 54-year-old Jeffrey Howlett, the outlet reported.

Murray said police are still investigating the motive of the shooting.

Yakima is about 145 miles southeast of Seattle.

Armed man faked being a customer to rob a store — the clerk stopped him, TX cops say

NC man kills Colorado gas station owner, crashes stolen SUV 1,000 miles away, cops say

Car full of gunshot victims flags down officer after 8 shot at gas station, GA cops say