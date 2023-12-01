Killer of 3 Homeless People Is at Large in LA and ‘Preying’ on Unhoused, Mayor Warns

The killings of three homeless men in different areas of Los Angeles this week were likely committed by one unidentified individual who remains at large, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said during a news conference Friday. “A single individual approached each one and shot and killed each one as they slept,” he said, adding that a task force had been established to investigate the killings. Moore was joined by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who asked that the friends and family of homeless individuals encourage them to take refuge in a shelter and not sleep alone. “I want to be very clear about what we’re facing today: This is a killer who is preying on the unhoused,” Bass said. “To the person responsible: We will find you, we will catch you and you will be held accountable.”

Read it at KTLA

Read more at The Daily Beast.