Killer of Ada pastor sentenced

Nov. 18—A man who shot a pastor to death at the behest of the victim's wife was sentenced this week to serve time in prison.

Kahlil Deamie Square, 27, was sentenced to serve life in prison with the possibility of parole after pleading guilty in September to first-degree murder — deliberate intent, in the 2021 killing of 50-year-old David Evans.

David Evans was shot to death in March 2021 at his residence in the 1400 block of Northcrest Drive. His wife, Kristie Evans, was arrested after confessing to playing a role in her husband's murder, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

During questioning, she implicated Square as the shooter.

During argued sentencing, the defense painted Kristie Evans as a "sinister" person and said Square would not have committed the crime if it weren't for her manipulation.

The prosecution argued that Square knew right from wrong.

In Oklahoma, life in prison is considered 45 years. Square was given credit for time served since he was arrested last year, and, as it is an "85%" crime, he will be eligible for parole in about 37 years.

On March 22, 2021, just after 1 a.m., Kristie Evans placed a 911 call saying an intruder had entered her home at 1420 Northcrest Drive and shot her husband. When officers arrived at the residence, they found David Evans, the pastor of Harmony Church Ada, with a gunshot wound to the head. He died at the scene.

The OSBI reports that, based on evidence collected and interviews conducted, Kristie Evans and Square, her lover, were identified as suspects in the murder.

According to a court affidavit, Kristie Evans told authorities that she, her husband and Square had been in some sort of sexual relationship previously, meeting several times at an out-of-town motel.

Evans said on one occasion, she secretly passed along her phone number to Square, and continued to communicate with him without her husband's knowledge. She reportedly told Square her husband was verbally abusive to her and asked Square to kill him, then provided Square with David Evans' own 9mm pistol.

Kristie Evans was sentenced to life in prison for her role in the murder. Evans reportedly said she did it to escape 30 years of emotional, physical, financial and sexual abuse.

Although she expressed remorse in the courtroom, Judge Steven Kessinger indicated he did not believe her remorse was real, and made this decision after going over all of the evidence, including letters that she sent to Square and another inmate while in jail.